The American steakhouse isn't dead, chef says

The famed Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn, New York, was recently ripped apart by New York Times restaurant critic Pete Wells when he gave the restaurant a zero-star review.

Continue Reading Below

However, this one seemingly fatal blow doesn’t indicate the end of the American steakhouse, Boston Chops' chef and owner Chris Coombs told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney.

“I don't think that [steakhouses are] going out of fashion,” Coombs said on Wednesday.

PETER LUGER'S ZERO-STAR REVIEW WILL STILL LURE PEOPLE WILLING TO PAY

Classic steakhouses across the nation, including Peter Luger Steak House, Nick and Stef’s Steakhouse in Los Angeles, Michael Jordan’s Steakhouse in Chicago and LongHorn Steakhouse are booming, according to FSR Magazine, which provides insights for chefs, owners, executives and decision-makers in the restaurant industry.

However, some mid-priced steak chains are experiencing a gradual decline in revenue growth.

EATING OUT MORE? THAT'S BECAUSE THE ECONOMY IS DOING WELL, EXPERT SAYS

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Coombs said as time evolves, trends may change, but there will always be something for people to order off a steakhouse menu. For example, he said, Pete Wells had Dover sole when he went to Peter Luger.

“A lot of restaurants really don’t provide the variety and the mass appeal if you’re getting together with a group of people that have various tastes where you can really satisfy everyone,” Coombs said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS