Instagram releases new shopping feature with recommendations, trends

Instagram has launched a new page in its app, specifically devoted to shopping.

Continue Reading Below

The social media site -- owned by Facebook -- announced the release of Instagram Shop in the U.S. on Thursday.

The announcement said the feature is expected to be released to the rest of the world “in the coming weeks.”

FACEBOOK TO ‘DEBUNK MYTHS’ ABOUT CORONAVIRUS

Currently, the feature can be found within the Explore tab on the Instagram app, but Instagram plans to add a new tab for its Shop in the navigation bar.

According to the announcement, the feature will offer personalized recommendations and allow users to check out new trends and get a sneak peek at product launches.

Users will be able to buy some products directly on the app. Those products will be denoted with “checkout arrows.” the announcement said.

FACEBOOK INTRODUCING LICENSED MUSIC VIDEOS IN US: REPORT

Instagram is also planning to launch Facebook Pay for its users in the U.S., which will allow them to save their debit or credit card information.

Users will be able to shop and make donations through Instagram using Facebook Pay, according to the announcement.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

According to a report from The Verge, Instagram charges a fee for businesses to sell products on its app.

The tech website also reported that Instagram started allowing in-app purchases in 2018.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FB FACEBOOK INC. 240.93 +0.65 +0.27%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS