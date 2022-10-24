Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

Amid inflation, Stew Leonard serves up smart shopping tips to slash costs for your holiday meal

Leonard advised customers to opt for alternative meats and serve food before the main course

close
Stew Leonard, CEO of the Stew Leonard's grocery store chain, talks price increases as inflation continues to wreak havoc on shoppers. video

Stew Leonard's CEO shares tips to shop smart this holiday season

Stew Leonard, CEO of the Stew Leonard's grocery store chain, talks price increases as inflation continues to wreak havoc on shoppers.

Inflation continues to wreak havoc on consumers as the holiday season approaches, leaving shoppers wondering how they will manage to put a turkey dinner on their tables this November. 

Stew Leonard, president and CEO of the Stew Leonard's grocery store chain, stopped by on Monday's "Mornings with Maria" to address the matter, advising shoppers on ways they can adopt some smart, easy go-to tips to help slash costs and make sure they can afford the items they want the next time they head to their local grocery store.

"There's certain things you'll never change in people's life. You're going to have a turkey in the middle of your table at Thanksgiving," he said.

"The question is, can you supplement it with other things?"

STOCK MARKET NEWS: RECESSION DEEPENS SAY ECONOMISTS, BOND YIELDS EASE, RETIREMENT SAVINGS TAKE A HIT

Traditional Thanksgiving meal

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released its "Turkey Market News Report," which found that turkeys between eight and 16 pounds are about 26 cents more per pound than they were last year. (iStock) (iStock / iStock)

"For instance, at our house, we have a turkey, but we also have salmon along with it, or you might want to have something less expensive like some burgers for the kids to fill them up a bit before they get to the main course," he told host Maria Bartiromo.

POPEYES THANKSGIVING TURKEY AVAILABLE FOR DOORSTEP DELIVERY FOR 1ST TIME

Numbers from The Bureau of Labor Statistics indicate turkey costs have sharply risen by 17.2% from last September and are predicted to reach record highs. 

Leonard said, despite all the uproar, turkey is still the least expensive meat to serve as your main course around the holidays.





Stew Leonard's grocery store

Customers push shopping carts outside a Stew Leonard's supermarket in Paramus, New Jersey, U.S., on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.  ( Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"It's still the least expensive protein," he said.

"I can't believe people complain turkeys are $1.50, $2, or $2.50 per pound, then they go over to the cold cuts, and they buy sliced cold cuts for like $12 per pound for turkey."

Food prices increased 13% year-over-year, Bartiromo noted, and the Consumer Price Index surged 8.2% last month, creating a cocktail of misery to devastate shoppers.

STEW LEONARD'S PROMISES TO KEEP PRICES LOW, SYMPATHIZE WITH CUSTOMERS

Grocery shopping during inflation

A shopper checks a loaf of bread inside a grocery store in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Monday, May 2, 2022.  (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Still, Leonard urged families to enjoy their Thanksgiving dinners and focus more on bringing happiness to everyone around the table.

"Enjoy your Thanksgiving, but you also want to tighten your belt up a little bit and shop smart," he said.

close
Stew Leonard’s CEO Stew Leonard Jr. says consumers are ‘tightening their belts’ at the grocery store amid decades-high inflation. video

Save money amid inflation by buying bulk sale items, freezing food: Stew Leonard Jr.

Stew Leonard’s CEO Stew Leonard Jr. says consumers are ‘tightening their belts’ at the grocery store amid decades-high inflation.

In the past, Leonard also urged customers to combat inflation by turning to online store apps to find savings, taking advantage of weekly specials, buying from local businesses, and choosing the store's private label to help further cut costs.

He also told Bartiromo that inflation is challenging for producers who still aim to offer good deals to their customers, and said he is trying to split costs 50/50 with producers to help alleviate pressures on his customers.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE