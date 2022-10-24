STOCK MARKET NEWS: Markets move lower, diesel, gas, crypto and oil down in overnight trading
After nearly a week of nightly price increases, diesel declines. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
Two Disney annual passholders have filed a lawsuit against Walt Disney World over the park's reservation system that was implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The system requires passholders and guests with tickets ranging from one to 10 days to make a reservation in order to visit. The plaintiffs allege that the theme park company is breaching its passholders' contract by restricting access to the theme parks, according to FOX 35 Orlando.
The lawsuit was filed in Florida federal court on Tuesday by individuals identified as "E.K." and "M.P.," who have both been Walt Disney World passholders for several years, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit states E.L. and M.P. both purchased premium passes, which reportedly did not have "blockout dates" where passholders are unable to visit Disney's theme parks due to high attendance.
However, during the pandemic in 2020, Walt Disney World added a park reservation system for all visitors to manage crowd size, and that system remains in place today.
"It was believed by the Plaintiffs and other members of the class that this reservation system would only be temporary and would end once the threat of the pandemic lessened because they had not been subjected to this system pre-pandemic," the lawsuit obtained by FOX 35 states.
"By restricting access to the park, Disney effectively unilaterally modified all Platinum Pass holders’ and Platinum Plus pass holders’ contracts. These pass holders were forced to reluctantly agree to the terms of this new agreement, having no meaningful alternative."
The plaintiffs are also challenging the limits on "park hopping," a feature that allows guests to visit multiple parks on the same day. Both passholders and day guests with "park hopper" tickets can still visit multiple parks, but not until 2 p.m., Disney's website states.
"Plainly put, by choosing not to honor the term ‘no Blockout Dates,’ Disney has engaged in breach of implied contract, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and unfair and deceptive trade practices. Plaintiffs have initiated this lawsuit to remedy the foregoing and to seek actual damages, punitive damages, and injunctive relief," the lawsuit states.
U.S. stocks edged lower early Monday after the major averages displayed encouraging results for the week for the first time since June on Friday.
Stocks showed their best three-week stretch since November 2020, boosted by the prospect of a slower pace to interest hikes by the Fed as well as third-quarter earnings reports results.
Major indexes started Friday with declines before turning higher, finishing the session near their highs of the day. The Dow added 748.97 points, or 2.5%, to 31082.56. The S&P 500 added 86.97 points, or 2.4%, to 3752.75. The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite added 244.87 points, or 2.3%, to 10859.72.
All three major indexes ended with weekly gains of at least 4.7%, a reprieve after a prolonged period of volatility that has been marked by big swings for stocks and bonds around the globe.
Investors have been focusing on corporate earnings as they search for clues about how inflation and rising interest rates are shaping global economies.
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates another three-quarters of a percentage point at its meeting in November. That's triple the size of the Fed’s usual move.
The dollar's growing strength against the yen and other currencies has added to inflationary pressures in those countries by pushing up the costs of imports and of debt repayments.
Meanwhile, Asian shares were mixed Monday, as benchmarks fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai after Beijing reported that the Chinese economy gained momentum in the last quarter.
Benchmarks were higher in Tokyo, Sydney and Seoul.
Market watchers are keeping a cautious eye on inflationary pressures and any signs of risk for regional slowdowns. The second-largest economy grew at a 3.9% annual pace, up from the previous quarter's 0.4%, but that still was among the slowest expansions in decades as the country wrestled with repeated closures of cities to fight virus outbreaks.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.5% in afternoon trading to 27,029.83. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.5% to 6,779.40. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.9% to 2,232.59. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 6.3% to 15,185.93, while the Shanghai Composite index shed 1.9% to 2,982.50.
The future for London’s FTSE 100 edged lower after former Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he will not run to lead the Conservative Party. Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is now the favorite to replace Liz Truss, who quit last week after her tax-cutting economic package caused turmoil in financial markets.
Oil prices slid more than 1% on Monday after Chinese data showed that demand from the world's largest crude importer remained lackluster in September as strict COVID-19 policies and fuel export curbs depressed consumption.
Brent crude futures for December settlement slid $1, or 1.1%, to $92.50 a barrel by 0609 GMT after rising 2% last week. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was at $84.02 a barrel, down $1.03, or 1.2%.
Although higher than in August, China's September crude imports of 9.79 million barrels per day were 2% below a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday, as independent refiners curbed throughput amid thin margins and lackluster demand.
"The recent recovery in oil imports faltered in September," ANZ analysts said in a note, adding that independent refiners failed to utilize increased quotas as ongoing COVID-related lockdowns weighed on demand.
"This was exacerbated by falling refinery margins and product export curbs," the analysts said. Saudi Arabia and Russia were neck and neck as China's top two suppliers in September.
Uncertainty over China's zero-COVID policy and property crisis are undermining the effectiveness of pro-growth measures, ING analysts said in a note, even though third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth beat expectations.
