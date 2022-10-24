STOCK MARKET NEWS: Markets move lower, diesel, gas, crypto and oil down in overnight trading

Disney hit with massive lawsuit over access to parks

Two Disney annual passholders have filed a lawsuit against Walt Disney World over the park's reservation system that was implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The system requires passholders and guests with tickets ranging from one to 10 days to make a reservation in order to visit. The plaintiffs allege that the theme park company is breaching its passholders' contract by restricting access to the theme parks, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

The lawsuit was filed in Florida federal court on Tuesday by individuals identified as "E.K." and "M.P.," who have both been Walt Disney World passholders for several years, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit states E.L. and M.P. both purchased premium passes, which reportedly did not have "blockout dates" where passholders are unable to visit Disney's theme parks due to high attendance.

However, during the pandemic in 2020, Walt Disney World added a park reservation system for all visitors to manage crowd size, and that system remains in place today.

"It was believed by the Plaintiffs and other members of the class that this reservation system would only be temporary and would end once the threat of the pandemic lessened because they had not been subjected to this system pre-pandemic," the lawsuit obtained by FOX 35 states.

"By restricting access to the park, Disney effectively unilaterally modified all Platinum Pass holders’ and Platinum Plus pass holders’ contracts. These pass holders were forced to reluctantly agree to the terms of this new agreement, having no meaningful alternative."

The plaintiffs are also challenging the limits on "park hopping," a feature that allows guests to visit multiple parks on the same day. Both passholders and day guests with "park hopper" tickets can still visit multiple parks, but not until 2 p.m., Disney's website states.

"Plainly put, by choosing not to honor the term ‘no Blockout Dates,’ Disney has engaged in breach of implied contract, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and unfair and deceptive trade practices. Plaintiffs have initiated this lawsuit to remedy the foregoing and to seek actual damages, punitive damages, and injunctive relief," the lawsuit states.