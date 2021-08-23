Infant toy sold exclusively on Amazon recalled over drowning hazard

An infant toy sold exclusively on Amazon is being recalled because it poses a "drowning hazard to babies," according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Frieyss infant bath seats "fail to meet the federal safety standard for infant bath seats, including requirements for stability and leg openings," according to the CPSC.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The agency cautioned that the products can tip over when they are being used and endanger the life of an infant.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant bath seats and contact Frieyss for instructions on returning the bath seats with free shipping to receive a full refund," the CPSC said in its recall notice.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The blue plastic bath seats were advertised for babies 6 to 12 months old on Amazon.com.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM, INC. 3,237.72 +37.77 +1.18%

The recalled products were manufactured in China but exclusively sold online at Amazon.com from March 2021 through April 2021.

The company is also contacting "all known purchasers directly," according to CPSC.

