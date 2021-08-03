Illinois will require background checks for all gun sales by 2024

Illinois will require background checks on all gun sales across the state starting in 2024.

On Monday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law landmark legislation expanding background checks on all gun sales in the state while also providing mental health funding for communities impacted by gun violence.

It builds upon the multimillion-dollar investment in violence prevention programs which were included in this year's state budget, according to Pritzker.

"Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have come together to shape a law steeped in a commonsense commitment to safety," said Pritzker.

In a Monday Twitter post, Pritzker, a first-term Democrat seeking reelection, called it "the most comprehensive reform to our state firearms laws in over a generation."

It's part of his administration's efforts to "address gun violence as a public health crisis."

Part of the legislation will also "ensure responsible gun owners aren't held back by an antiquated licensing system, which hasn't seen significant updates since its founding more than 50 years ago," he said.

The plan modernizes the Firearm Owners Identification card system, by allowing Illinois State Police to create electronic records and streamlining licenses. Pritzker says the system hasn’t been updated in decades. The law takes effect next year.

The Illinois State Rifle Association, a gun owners’ rights organization, did not take a position on the plan.

The number of Illinois residents with FOID cards has almost doubled, from 1.2 million in 2010 to 2.2 million currently.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.