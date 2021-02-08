Illinois-based company recalls dips, salads for lack of inspection: USDA

Heads up, consumers: An Illinois-based company is recalling more than 6,000 pounds of its ready-to-eat dips and salad products because they were not federally inspected, according to recall notice posted by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Continue Reading Below

Some 6,800 pounds of meat-containing dips, pasta salad, and potato salad were produced between Nov. 9 and Jan. 21 and have a “Use By” date of Feb. 6. The products, produced by Illinois-based Food Evolution, bear the establishment number “EST. 34309” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to various retail locations across the state.

The following products are affected by the recall:

31-oz. container containing “Taco Dip With Refried Beans, Chili, Sour Cream, Cheddar, Onions, Black Olives, Jalapenos, & Red Pepper thoughtfully handmade —fresh to you — Fresh, Fast, Gourmet.”

18-oz. container containing “Taco Dip With Refried Beans, Chili, Sour Cream, Cheddar, Onions, Black Olives, Jalapenos, & Red Pepper thoughtfully handmade —fresh to you — Fresh, Fast, Gourmet.”

7-oz. container containing “Tri-Colored Italian Style Rotini Pasta Salad with Salami thoughtfully handmade — fresh to you — Fresh, Fast, Gourmet.”

8-oz. container containing “German Style Potato Salad with Bacon thoughtfully handmade — fresh to you — Fresh, Fast, Gourmet.

YOGURT RECALLED OVER MOLD CONTAMINATION CONCERNS: FDA

"The problem was discovered during routine FSIS verification tasks. FSIS personnel discovered that the establishment produced amenable product at an off-site facility without the benefit of federal inspection, then repackaged and labeled the products with the USDA mark of inspection at the federal establishment,” officials said in the recall announcement.

Though no adverse events related to the recall have been reported to date, the FSIS “is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” they added.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Consumers with additional questions regarding the call back can contact Art Sezgin, president of Food Evolution, at (818) 837-7600.