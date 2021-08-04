IKEA to give away hundreds of meatball scented candles

IKEA U.S. has created a candle that meatball lovers are sure to enjoy.

The meat-scented item won’t be on sale for customers to buy but more than 900 people will be selected as winners of the limited edition HUVUDROLL Meatball candle, a rep for IKEA told FOX Business.

The HUVUDROLL Meatball scented candle is a part of the Swedish furniture company’s "IKEA Store in a Box concept," which has been designed to offer items that provide the "sensory experiences" of being in an IKEA location – including the store’s bistro, where its iconic meatballs are served.

IKEA’s Store in a Box was created to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the IKEA U.S. Family Program, a free loyalty program.

IKEA Family members who want a chance to win the IKEA Store in a Box with the HUVUDROLL Meatball scented candle can enter their names starting on Friday, Aug. 6, on the IKEA 10 Years of Family webpage. The sweepstake will run until Sunday, Aug. 22.

The IKEA Store in a Box is not the first time the company has dived into experiential and concept products.

Earlier this year, IKEA released an audio version of its furniture catalog, so customers can experience its product listings in a new way.

The company also collaborated with tiny home maker Escape and Vox Creative in 2020 to design a concept tiny home that promoted "sustainable living" rather than being a home that customers can purchase. IKEA eventually hosted a giveaway for this concept home in the spring much like it is doing now with the HUVUDROLL Meatball candle and IKEA Store in a Box.

In addition to the IKEA Store in a Box, the company is offering special deals on select products for IKEA Family members and it will run during the same sweepstake period.

Items that will be on sale include select furniture and accessory products from certain IKEA lines, such as $50 to $100 off on BRATHULT Sofas, 15% off on custom quartz countertops and 20% off microwaves and ranges. Terms and conditions apply.