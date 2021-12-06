Dozens of IKEA employees, customers spend the night at Danish showroom amid snowstorm

Dozens of IKEA employees and a handful of customers slept over at a showroom in northern Denmark last week after being stranded by a snowstorm.

Twenty-four employees and six customers put the Aalborg store's beds to good use on Wednesday night, after the area saw up to 12 inches of snow.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

North Jutland Police cautioned drivers about the road conditions, according to Danish outlet, TV 2.

The store manager, Peter Elmose, told the Ekstra Bladet tabloid that everyone slept "in the furniture exhibitions and our showroom on the first floor, where we have beds, mattresses and sofa beds."

People could "pick the exact bed they always have wanted to try," he added.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Elmose said the overnight guests spent the evening watching television and eating.

"It’s been a good night. All fun," he said.

People working in a toy shop next to IKEA also spent the night in the department store, according to Denmark’s public broadcaster DR.

"It’s much better than sleeping in one’s car. It has been nice and warm and we are just happy that they would let us in," Michelle Barrett, one of the toy shop staff, told DR.

"We just laughed at the situation, because we will probably not experience it again," Barrett added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.