IHOP debuts Flip’d, a fast-casual concept for breakfast on the go

IHOP announced Wednesday plans to launch its fast-casual breakfast brand Flip’d by IHOP.

The Flip’d concept will focus on freshness, to-go, delivery and technology. The first restaurant is projected to open April 2020 in Atlanta, with the potential to reach other markets such as New York, Chicago and Dallas.

IHOP president Jay Johns told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo that the idea branched from noticing space for on-the-go breakfast in urban markets.

“We think there's a huge white space opportunity for people that are in a large city, urban areas,” Johns said. “People that are busy, on-the-go, they need something fast, quick and maybe don't have time to sit down at a regular restaurant.”

After speaking with on-the-go consumers, Johns concluded people have an issue with most fast food breakfast brands being more "coffee forward" and lack in food options.

“A lot of people… get their morning coffee and they're really almost settling for substandard food products at those places,” he said. “So we're going to provide great quality food and we're going to be food forward instead of coffee forward.”

The basis of the business, Johns said, will be modeled toward saving consumers time and integrating technology.

“It will be to-go, it'll be people ordering on their phone,” he said. “They can use a kiosk when they walk in to order. A vast majority of this will be taken away off-site, limited footprint.”

The menu will be inspired by IHOP favorites while integrating unique twists, such as pancake bowls.

“We're going to build custom [bowls] for [customers], whatever toppings they want on it,” Johns said. “So it's easier to travel with it.”

Other new items include a Build Your Own Pancake bar, egg combos, made-to-order breakfasts, ultimate sandwiches and grab-and-go salads.

Johns said breakfast continues to be so popular in all markets because it’s been the “only growing segment of the restaurant business in the last several years.”

“And we're here to take advantage of that,” he added. “We’ve been around for 61 years, so we're the leader.”