Capital bars cash in on impeachment with drinks from 'Barr-a-Lago' to 'Insane in the Ukraine'

For Democrats, the impeachment hearings that began Wednesday are a chance to make their case against President Trump publicly. For Republicans, they're just a continuation of a "witch hunt" that began with Trump's election.

For bars and restaurants in the nation's capital, the hearings are something altogether different: An extended merchandising opportunity for impeachment cocktails with names like "Insane in the Ukraine" and "Barr-a-Lago" that play on a country at the heart of the inquiry, Trump's attorney general, William Barr, and his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago.

Some of the establishments have begun opening as early as 9:30 a.m., catering to patrons in a town where national politics are a favored pastime and hearings can draw a bar crowd reserved for football games and horse races in other parts of the country. If it seems early for happy hour, it's still 5 o'clock somewhere.

The businesses may maintain their early hours as long as the impeachment hearings continue, or at least as long as they draw a crowd. The next public session is expected to take place Friday, with former U.S. Ambassador Marie “Masha” Yovanovitch testifying.

Yovanovitch was recalled by President Trump, whom Democrats say was attempting to coerce the Ukrainian government into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden to buoy his own reelection campaign.

At Union Pub, customers can sample "ImPEACHment Please" and "I Got 99 Problems but Impeachment Ain't One."

Union Pub opened its doors at 9:50 a.m. -- just 10 minutes before Wednesday's hearing began-- offering all "impeachment cocktails" for a mere $7 alongside $15 Bud and Bud Light buckets.

And if you like "Subpoena Coladas,” Duffy's Irish Pub, in the District's H Street NE neighborhood, is the place for you. The bar is offering $5 rail drinks and $2 off all drafts and wine during what it has dubbed "Happy Hearing Hours."

Meanwhile, Midlands Beer Garden -- which opens about 4 p.m. during the week -- was the first to open its doors Wednesday, at about 9:30 a.m., offering $6 Irish coffee and mulled ciders.

The co-owner of the establishment, Robin Webb, told The Hill, it also has a large bottle of champagne behind an enclosure with the message "In case of President Pelosi, break glass."

Pelosi, who currently serves as the Speaker of the House, is third in the United States presidential line of succession, following the vice president and ahead of the president pro tempore of the Senate.

Capitol Lounge also capitalized on the first day of impeachment hearings by creating en entire pun-filled menu of drink specials. The restaurant dubbed some of its cocktails "Insane in the Ukraine" and "Barr-A-Lago."

This isn't the first time area eateries have capitalized on events taking place on the Hill. Numerous restaurants and bars offered up food and drink specials for former special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony in July before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees.

They also took advantage of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's appearance before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, according to The Hill.

