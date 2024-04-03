Iconic Disneyland Autopia goes electric, ditches gas cars: report

Autopia , a gas-powered attraction located within Disneyland’s Tomorrowland in California, is reportedly going green by going fully electric.

According to the Los Angeles Times, citing a Disney spokesperson, Disney has decided to find "alternative fuel sources."

"As the industry moves toward alternative fuel sources, we have developed a roadmap to electrify this attraction and are evaluating technology that will enable us to convert from gas engines in the next few years," Jessica Good, a Disneyland Resort spokesperson, told the publication.

A timeline for the project was not immediately available.

The classic Disney attraction, which first opened at the theme park in 1955, gives younger guests the chance to drive cars for the first time.

The ride’s current theming premiered in the early 2000s — although in 2016, the park switched from a Chevron to a Honda theme.

The change comes following the southern California theme park's big win of a massive expansion project slated for the next four decades.

Anaheim's Planning Commission reviewed and approved the "multi-billion-dollar DisneylandForward project that would expand the theme park and bring more rides, hotels, and entertainment to Anaheim," FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

The move could potentially bring lands similar to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, which opened in 2019 at Disneyland.

