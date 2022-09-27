Hurricane Ian disrupts major cruise line itineraries

Hurricane Ian is disrupting the itineraries of major cruise lines.

In an emailed statement to FOX Business Digital, Royal Caribbean Group said that the safety of its guests, crew and communities is the company's top priority.

"Royal Caribbean Group is closely monitoring the progression of Hurricane Ian, and we are making adjustments to some of our Caribbean routes to ensure the comfort and safety of our guests and crew. Guests on impacted sailings will be notified of any changes," it said.

Allure of the Seas will skip a call at Roatan, Honduras, which was scheduled for Tuesday. The ship is on a six-night voyage from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Mariner of the Seas skipped a call for Labadee, Haiti, and is at sea. The ship is on a five-night voyage from Port Canaveral.

Liberty of the Seas is skipping a call at Cozumel, Mexico. The ship is on a seven-night cruise from Galveston, Texas.

Lastly, Celebrity Infinity has replaced calls to Belize and Cozumel with visits to Nassau and Labadee.

The ship is on a seven-night sailing that began from Fort Lauderdale on Sept. 24.

Norwegian Cruise Line has also had to recalibrate because of the storm.

"The safety and security of our guests and crew is always our number one priority," a spokesperson told FOX Business Digital.

On Tuesday, a Norwegian Sky ship would make port in San Juan, Puerto Rico, instead of George Town in Grand Cayman.

Ports and arrival and departure times were also changed on from Sept. 28 through Oct. 1.

"As the safety of our guests and crew is our number one priority, Carnival Cruise Line's Fleet Operations Center in Miami is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian and its potential impact on itineraries," a spokesperson for Carnival Cruise Line said in an emailed statement.

Changes were made to the itineraries of Carnival Paradise, Carnival Elation, Carnival Ecstasy and Carnival Glory.

FOX Business' request for comment from Celebrity and MSC Cruises was not immediately returned.