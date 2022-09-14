Carnival Cruise Line applies curfew for minor guests: 'Commitment to safety'

Carnival Cruise Line passengers aged 17 and under are no longer allowed to explore ships after 1 a.m. without adult supervision.

A representative for the international cruise line confirmed the guideline change with FOX Business via email.

"Youth Curfew: Guests 17 years of age and under who are not accompanied by an adult in their traveling party, 21 years of age or older, must be clear of all public areas by 1:00 a.m. each evening unless involved in a Club 02 or Circle C teen activity," Carnival’s new guidance says, which is listed within the company's Minor Guest Policy.

This updated guideline was relayed to Carnival Cruise Line guests in August, Carnival’s spokesperson said.

CARNIVAL CRUISES DROPS EXEMPTION REQUEST FOR UNVACCINATED GUESTS, EASES TESTING REQUIREMENTS

On behalf of Carnival Cruise Line, the spokesperson wrote, "Everyone has a better time when children are supervised, and this guideline is consistent with our commitment to safety."

As the guideline mentions, teenage guests are allowed to participate in late-night activities hosted by Club 02 or Circle C, which are two hangout spots for travelers between the ages of 15 and 17 and 12 and 14, respectively.

"Late night programming for teens includes themed dance parties, for example Prom Night, and other activities and games, such as the Late Night Uno Challenge or video game tournaments," Carnival’s spokesperson told FOX Business.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CCL CARNIVAL CORP. 10.92 +0.35 +3.31% NCLH NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 15.49 +0.41 +2.72% RCL ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP 50.83 +1.91 +3.91%

Carnival Cruise Line isn't the only American cruise company that has set a curfew for minor guests.

CDC NO LONGER REPORTING COVID-19 CASES ON CRUISE SHIPS TO THE PUBLIC: WHAT TO KNOW

Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 a.m. curfew for all teenage guests.

"Teens must proceed to their staterooms unless they are accompanied by their parent/guardian," Norwegian says on its webpage regarding teen passenger guidelines.

"All crew members are instructed to report inappropriate behavior to Ship Security," Norwegian’s policy continues.

The Royal Caribbean Group's Press Center says teen programming for passengers between the ages of 12 and 17 ends at 1 a.m.

ROYAL CARIBBEAN DEBUTS WORLD'S LARGEST CRUISE SHIP AS COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS EASE

Sample ship activities Royal Caribbean provides teen guests include sports tournaments, pool parties, scavenger hunts, karaoke, themed dance parties, video games Nintendo Wii games, DJ training, battle of the sexes, casino nights and movie nights.

The cruise line's onshore activities for teens include beach parties, beach volleyball, hermit crab hunting, sand castle building, seashell collecting, rocket launching and water balloon tossing.

Royal Caribbean’s Youth & Teen Program page says the availability of some teen activities might vary by age group.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The guidelines also say teens are allowed to join adult activities except for adult sports tournaments and adult nightclubs.