Hurricane Ian: How to apply for flood insurance

Floridians hit hard by Hurricane Ian that have a National Flood Insurance Program policy should begin filing a claim now, even if they haven't returned home, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Ian — tied for the fifth strongest hurricanes to hit the U.S. by wind speed — left tens of thousands of homes and businesses in disarray last week. The storm made landfall in Southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm.

It's also slated to be one of the most expensive U.S. weather catastrophes. Insurance modelers project overall damage costs between $20 and $40 billion, according to Insurance Information Institute spokesperson Loretta Worters. Hurricane Katrina, which struck the U.S. in 2005, remains the costliest hurricane, with $186.3 billion in damage in 2022 adjusted dollars.

For each resident, recovery times and expenses will depend upon the damage to their home or business. Just one inch of water can cause $25,000 worth of damage to a home, according to FEMA.

Still, "policyholders who evacuated, and who have not returned home, can start the flood insurance claims process even if they only suspect flood damage," FEMA said in a statement Saturday, adding that policyholders "can provide specifics concerning the damage later, once local officials say it is safe to return to their property."

Claimants can also jumpstart their recovery by asking their insurance company about advance payments and potentially nab up to $20,000 in doing so, according to FEMA.

To start the process of filing a claim, policyholders first need to contact their insurance agent or company. If someone doesn't know their insurance agent or company, FEMA is directing them to call (877)-336-2627.

Policyholders will have to file two claims if their property suffered both wind and water damage. The policies for each claim can differ depending on the companies, according to FEMA. This means residents may have to work with more than one insurance company representative.

A few days after filing a claim, an insurance adjuster will contact the policyholder for an in-person or virtual inspection, according to FEMA. When that happens, the adjuster will document personal property and structural damage as well as floodwater levels to prepare an estimate.

To make the process easier, FEMA said it's important for homeowners to organize information by room.

Homeowners should take pictures and videos of the damage, both inside and outside the home, before discarding anything. They should also write down the make, model and serial number of large household appliances, like washers and dryers, and collect samples of damaged items such as wallpaper and flooring.

After taking pictures and videos of the damage, homeowners should "immediately" throw away items such as perishable food, clothing and pillows that could pose health risks, according to FEMA.

If policyholders have a recently expired insurance policy, they can also check with an agent to see if they are within the renewal grace period, meaning they may still be able to have their losses covered.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) also offers disaster assistance through low interest loans to businesses, nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters in regions affected by declared disasters, according to its website.