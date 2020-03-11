Hunter Biden child support case reaches 'global, final settlement': Court papers

Hunter Biden, the embattled son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, and an Arkansas woman have reached a “global, final settlement” in their often tumultuous child support battle, court papers show.

Continue Reading Below

Biden, 50, and the woman, Lunden Roberts, notified Independence County, Arkansas, Judge Holly Meyer of the development on Wednesday, with Roberts’ attorney writing that they had reached the agreement “late last night.”

HUNTER BIDEN MUST BE AT MARCH DEPOSITION 'UNLESS HIS HAIR IS ON FIRE': JUDGE

“[A]fter the court entered the order, we reached a global, final settlement of all issue,” the email from lawyer Clinton Lancaster stated, according to court records.

Biden met Roberts in 2016 at a strip club where she worked in Washington, D.C, Page Six reported. Their baby was reportedly born in August 2018, and DNA testing has confirmed Biden is the father.

Lancaster added in the email that he would be sending Meyer the final order for her approval.

The last-minute agreement was reached just hours before Biden was supposed to be at an office in Little Rock, Arkansas, to answer questions under oath pertaining to his finances.

Biden’s attorney had previously said his client would not be available for a deposition until April, but the judge mandated his appearance.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Even up until the 11th hour – on Tuesday afternoon – his attorney was attempting to postpone the deposition date. Most recently, he cited coronavirus concerns, wife Melissa Cohen Biden’s late-term pregnancy and media attention for reasons why he could not travel to Arkansas.

HUNTER BIDEN CITES CORONAVIRUS, WIFE'S PREGNANCY TO AVOID DEPOSITION UNTIL AFTER ELECTION DAY

He had previously agreed that Roberts should have primary custody of the toddler, and later conceded that he would pay child support once a month, and on the first of each month, different court papers released at the time show.

HUNTER BIDEN AGREES TO COUGH UP CHILD SUPPORT: COURT PAPERS

But the designated child support amount was expected to change as the court was awaiting Biden’s financial information, which would potentially have included records related to his involvement in Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.

WHO IS HUNTER BIDEN'S WIFE, MELISSA COHEN BIDEN?

A hearing is still scheduled for March 13, pending Meyer’s approval.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS