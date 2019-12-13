Hunter Biden's baby mama to expose his finances in court

The mother of Hunter Biden’s child will have the chance to question the son of Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden under oath later this month, the Daily Mail reported.

Lunden Roberts and Hunter Biden are embroiled in a bitter paternity case surrounding their 16-month-old baby. Roberts has argued that Hunter Biden should provide child support, according to the report.

Court papers filed Wednesday and obtained by the outlet show the 28-year-old mother will have the chance to grill Biden at 9 a.m. on Dec. 23, in Arkansas court.

The pair reportedly met at a strip club in Washington, D.C., where Roberts worked at the time, according to Page Six.

At the Dec. 23 court date, Biden will likely discuss his financial records while under oath, including those related to his involvement in Ukrainian company Burisma Holdings, according to the Daily Mail.

Hunter Biden was named a paid board member of Burisma in April 2014. The company's founder was a political ally of Viktor Yanukovych, Ukraine's Russia-friendly president, who was driven out in February 2014. Yanukovych's ouster prompted the Obama administration to move quickly to deepen ties with Ukraine's new government. Joe Biden, the vice president at the time, played a leading role, traveling to Ukraine and speaking frequently with its new Western-friendly president.

Hunter Biden has denied using his influence as the former vice president's son to aid Burisma. He remained on the board through early 2019.

President Trump’s July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which he allegedly asked Zelensky to work with former U.S. attorney general and lawyer Rudy Giuliani to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden, lies at the center of the impeachment push.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.