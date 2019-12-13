Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Politics

Hunter Biden's baby mama to expose his finances in court

Lunden Roberts and Hunter Biden are embroiled in a bitter paternity case surrounding their 16-month-old baby

FOXBusiness
close
Fox News' Kat Timpf, the Wall Street Journal's editorial page writer Jillian Melchior and Moody's Capital Markets chief economist John Lonski discuss Hunter Biden's resignation from a Chinese firm. video

Timing of Hunter Biden's resignation is significant: Kat Timpf

Fox News' Kat Timpf, the Wall Street Journal's editorial page writer Jillian Melchior and Moody's Capital Markets chief economist John Lonski discuss Hunter Biden's resignation from a Chinese firm.

The mother of Hunter Biden’s child will have the chance to question the son of Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden under oath later this month, the Daily Mail reported.

Continue Reading Below

Lunden Roberts and Hunter Biden are embroiled in a bitter paternity case surrounding their 16-month-old baby. Roberts has argued that Hunter Biden should provide child support, according to the report.

Court papers filed Wednesday and obtained by the outlet show the 28-year-old mother will have the chance to grill Biden at 9 a.m. on Dec. 23, in Arkansas court.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The pair reportedly met at a strip club in Washington, D.C., where Roberts worked at the time, according to Page Six.

Hunter Biden, left, and Lunden Roberts, right

At the Dec. 23 court date, Biden will likely discuss his financial records while under oath, including those related to his involvement in Ukrainian company Burisma Holdings, according to the Daily Mail.

Hunter Biden was named a paid board member of Burisma in April 2014. The company's founder was a political ally of Viktor Yanukovych, Ukraine's Russia-friendly president, who was driven out in February 2014. Yanukovych's ouster prompted the Obama administration to move quickly to deepen ties with Ukraine's new government. Joe Biden, the vice president at the time, played a leading role, traveling to Ukraine and speaking frequently with its new Western-friendly president.

PATERNITY SUIT PUSHES HUNTER BIDEN TO DISCLOSE BURISMA EARNINGS

Hunter Biden and his father, Joe Biden (Getty) 

Hunter Biden has denied using his influence as the former vice president's son to aid Burisma. He remained on the board through early 2019.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

President Trump’s July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which he allegedly asked Zelensky to work with former U.S. attorney general and lawyer Rudy Giuliani to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden, lies at the center of the impeachment push.

HUNTER BIDEN JOINS LIST OF WEST WING KIDS LANDING LUCRATIVE CORPORATE GIGS

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 