Hunter Biden custody judge slams firm for 'frivolous' filings

An Arkansas judge slammed a private investigation firm for its multiple attempts to inject itself into the child support case involving Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, documents show.

Most recently, D&A Investigations and investigator Dominic Casey linked Hunter Biden to a 2016 identity theft case in Arizona involving his deceased brother, Beau Biden, according to court papers submitted Monday morning. Last month, Casey also accused Biden in court documents of being involved in a $156 million counterfeiting scheme.

Casey had twice requested to be named an “intervener” in the paternity battle over a child Hunter Biden shares with Lunden Roberts, who met the scandal-plagued businessman at a Washington, D.C., strip club where she worked. While a DNA test confirmed Biden is the baby's father, the parents are at odds over issues such as child support.

But hours after Casey filed the “Notice of Identity Theft” with the Independence County, Arizona, court, circuit Judge Holly Meyer nixed his efforts to get involved, and warned him against filing “frivolous pleadings.”

“The author, Dominic Casey and D&A Investigations, are strongly cautioned not to file frivolous pleadings and is ordered to refrain from future frivolous pleadings or be subject to show cause why they should not be brought before the Court, held in contempt by this Court, and punished by fine, incarceration or both,” Meyer wrote in court papers.

The jurist also denied a second person’s request to be named an intervener.

A pretrial hearing in the case, which was scheduled for Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., was postponed to the morning of Jan. 29.

Meanwhile, the New York Post reported that the 2016 identity theft case in question was the result of an alleged crack binge, but law enforcement declined to prosecute due to a lack of evidence, according to the report.

A spokesperson for Prescott Police Department, the investigating agency, did not respond to an earlier request for comment from FOX Business.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.