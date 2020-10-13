HSN, QVC unveil new travel and cooking show with Curtis Stone

HSN and QVC rolled out a new travel and cooking show on its digital streaming platforms on Tuesday.

The show titled “Travel, Cook, Repeat with Curtis Stone” is a shift from their typical sales programming.

Rather than pushing Stone’s products infomercial-style, the celebrity chef will travel and cook diverse food using his cookware that is up for sale on HSN’s website.

The new six-episode series is a push to connect with audiences who are quarantined during the coronavirus pandemic.

The aim is to give viewers a more interactive experience and excite them into buying products during a time when people are spending less time shopping.

"I'm so excited to be creating this show for the Qurate Retail Group's QVC and HSN streaming service. As a chef, it is a real joy to be able to introduce exotic flavors to home cooks across America, in straightforward recipes that our audience can actually prepare themselves," Stone said in a press release.

He continued: "We'll travel together, from New South Wales in Australia to Rioja, Spain, and beyond, and then create some amazing dishes at home. We'll have some laughs, and I'll post each recipe to HSN.com, with complete instructions."

Maya Bowie, the general manager merchandising vice president at QVC and HSN, said, "Our long collaboration with Curtis Stone and the relationships he has built with consumers created the opportunity to try this amazing new concept.”

She added: "Curtis joined HSN in 2012 and quickly became HSN's #1 brand in the kitchen. He started with cookware and kitchen tools and expanded from there. Now, he's giving our customers an introduction to new cultures and cuisine, while bringing those very recipes to life using his own HSN products."

Liberty Interactive, the owner of QVC, inked a $2.1 billion deal in 2017 to acquire full ownership of HSN, the parent company of the Home Shopping Network.