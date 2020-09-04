How to stand out while working from home

Financial expert Lynn Richardson appeared on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" Friday to provide tips on how to "become relevant" to your employer while working from home.

“The first thing I would say is to elevate. Elect yourself CEO of yourself, give yourself a schedule. It’s very easy to be working from home and not put on any clothing, no makeup, and all those things. Take advantage of the time that you would not have to spend commuting,” Richardson said.

Richardson suggested remote workers could improve their work lifestyle by “elevating, educating, eradicating, evaluating, and communicating.”

She said, “Enhance your current skills and develop new skills. There are free classes at Harvard University. People are getting diversity training and other kinds of training at places like Cornell University. Take a look at what is happening at your local community and at your local community college.”

Many cities remain only partially open amid the coronavirus pandemic. New York City health officials still worry a second wave could hit the densely populated city in the fall. Restaurants remain closed for indoor dining and many offices have transitioned to work from home for the time being.

As banks weigh final decisions, some executives are hearing from city personnel that they desperately want to return to the office.

While many employees are able to make the drastic lifestyle-work change, it has become an emotional burden for many others to work from home all the time.

“We want to get as many people back as soon as possible,” one senior bank executive tells FOX Business. “Or we may see a lot of employees getting divorced.”

Richardson said “eradicating” is solving problems, being strategic and offering solutions.

“It’s often very easy to know that there are problems happening, especially things that are impacting your own workforce so please make sure you eradicate and solve those problems,” Richardson said.

Richardson went on to say, “The next thing I would say is to evaluate. Identify potential new problems. There are things that may be lurking that no one is thinking about, but you see that problem and you can present it before it becomes an issue. Finally, I would say communicate, initiate. Don’t wait for your boss to reach out to you. Provide updates, provide feedback, provide solutions, and be strategic about your solutions.”

FOX Business' Lydia Moynihan and Charlie Gasparino contributed to this report.

