How to get rid of a hangover with these food and drink remedies

There’s no real cure for a hangover, but these foods and drinks can help lighten the blow.

While doctors say time is the only thing that will truly heal the aftermath of overindulging in a few too many drinks, some foods like bread, rice and bananas can help absorb the alcohol to help the body speed up its recovery process.

“There are a plethora of hangover products on the market that tout the ability to reduce the chances of or prevent a hangover altogether after a night of heavy drinking, but in truth, the only proven way to prevent a hangover is to abstain from alcohol,” Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, told FOX Business.

Here are the best options for what to eat and drink if you’re nursing a post-New Year’s hangover:

Black currants

Research suggests that black currants, the vitamin C-rich fruit loaded with antioxidants, are the ultimate hangover helper said to assist the body in breaking down alcohol, according to research by professor Derek Stewart of Scotland’s James Hutton Institute, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Tomato juice

Here’s a convincing reason to opt for a virgin Bloody Mary. The compounds naringenin and lycopene found in tomatoes could help reduce hangover symptoms like headache and fatigue. Research suggests that tomato juice can accelerate the rate that enzymes break down alcohol.

Pedialyte

Adults have raved about using the electrolyte-laden drink after indulging too much. Pedialyte contains added sodium, potassium and sugar that can help replenish the body of lost electrolytes when you’re dehydrated. Glatter says the product could help users feel better.

The brand, marketed for children, has been targeting the drinking-aged crowd in recent years. Pedialyte put out fizzy powder packets last year during New Year’s Eve in cherry and grape flavors.

Avocado

The popular green fruit spread over toast contains compounds that are said to help protect against liver damage, according to a study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry. The ubiquitous fruit seen around brunch menus is also loaded with potassium, which is depleted during heavy drinking.

Bananas

Potassium is key in helping the body build up its electrolytes. The yellow fruit is also high in fiber and slow-digesting carbohydrates that can help stabilize blood sugar levels, Glatter explained.

Eggs

Bellying up to a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich might not be a bad idea. Eggs are rich in protein and cysteine, an amino acid that helps the body produce the antioxidant glutathione, which is depleted when you drink, according to Healthline.com.

Honey

The high fructose in honey has been proven to assist with hangovers. A study of more than 50 adults revealed that a spoonful of the sweet topping could help the body expel alcohol faster.

Crackers

Fast-acting carbs like bread and crackers can spike blood sugar during a hangover since it goes down when the liver processes alcohol. Eating saltine crackers or carbs, in general, can bring up blood sugar, according to Healthline.com.

