Average holiday meal is 2,700 calories – here’s how to be healthier this year

The average holiday meal is 2,700 to 3,000 calories, according to the Calorie Control Council, which means we could all use some healthy alternatives to the traditional dinner.

Continue Reading Below

Registered dietitian and nutritionist Mia Syn joined FOX Business “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” on Tuesday to share three healthier holiday recipes.

REAL TIPS ON HOW TO STAY HEALTHY THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Alternative mashed potatoes

Syn offered an alternative to traditional mashed potatoes with her Cauliflower Potato Mash:

1 medium head of cauliflower, cut into florets

3 large Russet potatoes, peeled and chopped

1/3 cup fat-free, plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

“What I like to do is use half potatoes, half cauliflower,” she said. “Cauliflower will lower the calories and carbohydrates and increase the fiber, vitamins and minerals.”

HOW FAST FOOD CHAINS ARE FEEDING ON HEALTHY DIETS

Alternative dessert

She said a surprising ingredient – white beans – can make a dessert healthier.

1 can cooked white beans, drained and rinsed well

1/4 cup nut butter

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp baking powder

3/4 cup coconut or brown sugar

1/3 cup quick oats

1/2 cup chocolate chips

“Beans [allow] you to cut back on the fat used in your dessert while still retaining that moisture,” she said.

Syn said she’s tricked a lot of her guests with her bean-based blondies.

“They can't even tell that I've added beans to the recipe," she said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Alternative cocktail

Syn shared a healthier version of a holiday cocktail.

2 tbsp pomegranate arils

8 oz. 100-percent pomegranate juice (no added sugar)

1 bottle chilled sparkling wine

6 sprigs rosemary

She said the key to this drink is the sparkling wine, “which is a lower calorie option.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS