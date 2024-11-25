How to score a select Costco membership for just $20

People looking to sign up for Costco’s standard membership can get a major deal through an online marketplace.

StackSocial currently has a one-year Costco Gold Star membership for $65 available for purchase on its website. A customer receives a Digital Costco Shop Card worth $45 with the purchase, essentially lowering the cost of the membership to $20.

The online marketplace’s listing described it as "selling fast."

Only consumers looking to get a Costco Gold Star membership for the first time and those wanting to get a membership after theirs expired more than 1.5 years ago in the U.S. and Puerto Rico can get the StackSocial combination of the Gold Star membership and Digital Costco Shop Card, according to the listing.

COSTCO IS SELLING A 175-PIECE LE CREUSET COOKWARE SET THAT HAS A HEFTY PRICE TAG

The cost of the one-year Gold Star membership through StackSocial matches the $65 annual fee that Costco began charging for the membership tier in September, when the warehouse retailer implemented its most-recent price hike on memberships.

StackSocial said consumers can only buy up to two of the Gold Star membership-shop card combo through its site.

"Promotion code MUST be purchased by 12/22/24, and it MUST be redeemed by January 31, 2025 to qualify," the online marketplace’s description said.

Eligible consumers who take advantage of the deal can expect their Digital Costco Shop Card to arrive within 14 days of redemption, according to the StackSocial listing. It will come in the form of an email.

On its website, Costco describes Digital Costco Shop Cards as electronic gift cards that "may be used to shop at any Costco location or online at Costco.com and Costco.ca."

Gold Star memberships provide consumers entry to the 892 warehouse stores that Costco maintains around the world, including over 600 in the U.S.

COSTCO'S ‘NETFLIX MOMENT’ BIG WIN

They also afford the primary member a complimentary Household Card that another household member 16 years or older can use, according to StackSocial.

In addition to Gold Star memberships, the retailer has $130-per-year Executive memberships and $65-per-year Business memberships.

Costco reported in late September its total number of cardholders hit 136.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter.

COSTCO TOUTS SUCCESS OF CARD SCANNER ROLLOUT; SPEEDS UP CHECKOUT PROCESS

Membership fees brought Costco over $4.8 billion in its fiscal 2024 year, up from $4.58 billion in the prior fiscal year.