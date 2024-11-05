Costco is selling a 175-piece Le Creuset cookware set that has a hefty price tag

An extensive Le Creuset cookware set with a four-figure price tag is up for sale at Costco.

Costco is charging $4,999.99 for the "Le Creuset Marseille 170-piece Ultimate Cookware Set" made by the wildly-popular French cookware brand.

That price gets those who buy the giant Le Creuset set a wide array of kitchenware that is "everything you need to set up your kitchen to be your own professional chef," per the listing for the set.

The 170-piece Le Creuset set "includes Cast Iron, Stoneware, Stainless Steel, Silicon, Wine tools, accessories and much more," according to the retailer.

Most of the pieces in the set, including the Signature 10.25-inch Round Skillet, 5.25-quart Rectangular Roaster, 5-quart Round Braiser and 7.25-quart Round Oven come in Le Creuset’s "Marseille" blue color. That, according to Le Creuset’s website, is one of the brand’s "most popular" colors.

The 170-piece set is the most extensive – and expensive – of the cookware sets currently listed on the Costco website. At its current cost, it equates to about $29 for each Le Creuset item in the set.

It marks the latest large Le Creuset set that Costco has sold. Last fall, it offered a 157-piece set for $4,499.99, FOX Business reported at the time.

Shoppers won’t be able to find the blue 170-piece Le Creuset array at any of the retailer’s 891 warehouses. It is only available online, according to Costco’s listing for the set.

The retailer applies a 5% non-member surcharge to online Costco purchases made by shoppers that do not have a Costco membership.

Costco said in its most-recent annual report its e-commerce operations "give members convenience and a broader selection of goods and services" than the less than 4,000 SKUs it typically offers at its physical locations. For online, it tends to have 9,000-10,000 SKUs.

E-commerce accounted for roughly 7% of Costco’s annual net sales in 2024, it said.