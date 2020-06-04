How much is Kim Jong Un worth?

North Korean politician and Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un has held his position since 2011. He took on the role after his late father Kim Jong Il, who was Democratic People's Republic of Korea's, which is North Korea's country's official name, second Supreme Leader from 1994 to 2011.

He is the grandson of Kim Il-sung, who was the founder and first supreme leader of North Korea from its inception in 1948 up to his death in 1994.

Kim Jong Un's real age is unknown as his year of birth is widely unavailable but he's believed to be born on January 8 and in his mid-late 30s.

Kim Jong Un has been prominent on the world stage due to his commitment to the advancement of North Korea's nuclear and missile program.

His life and activities are something of a mystery because access to him is tightly controlled and those who know him are sworn to secrecy.

The North Korean politician has had a tempestuous relationship with President Trump, but things appeared to have been smoothed out between the two since 2018's North Korea–United States Singapore Summit.

At the meeting, Trump and Kim Jong Un signed a joint statement that agreed to guaranteed security for North Korea, the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and new peace relations.

But what is Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un's net worth?

He reportedly has around $5 billion, the Express recently reported.