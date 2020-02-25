How much does Guy Fieri earn?

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri has come a long way from selling pretzels from a cart at age 10 to hosting popular TV shows, writing cookbooks and opening dozens of restaurants.

Since winning “Food Network Star” in 2006, the Ohio native and self-proclaimed "mayor of Flavortown" has gone on to host numerous shows on Food Network, including more than 30 seasons of his hit Emmy-nominated show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

Fieri has opened more than 60 restaurants around the world. And while some have closed, at least 17 of them are still open, according to the restaurateur’s website. The chicken chain Fieri co-owns with Planet Hollywood founder Robert Earl, Chicken Guy!, opened four new locations in Tennessee last year.

He has also authored six cookbooks, including at least four New York Times bestsellers.

As of 2012, Fieri was making $8 million per year, making him one of the top-earning chefs, Forbes reported.

Fieri founded a Sonoma County, California, vineyard in 2013 and began releasing wines under the Hunt & Ryde Winery label — named after his two sons — in 2016.

In 2016, Fieri invested in Ultimate Fighting Championship, joining other celebrity owners of the mixed martial arts organization including Mark Wahlberg, Tyler Perry and Michael Bay.

Rocker Sammy Hagar co-owns a tequila brand, Santo Spirit, with Fieri.

Fieri is also involved with several charitable groups. His own nonprofit foundation, Cooking With Kids, provides funding for programs that teaches children how to cook and live a healthy lifestyle.

