Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Rich & Famous

How much does Guy Fieri earn?

Celebrity chef earns from his restaurants and Food Network shows

By FOXBusiness
close
Chef Jose Andres is delivering meals in the Bahamas to Hurricane Dorian victims, according to World Central Kitchen Executive Director Nate Mook.video

Chefs helping Hurricane Dorian victims

Chef Jose Andres is delivering meals in the Bahamas to Hurricane Dorian victims, according to World Central Kitchen Executive Director Nate Mook.

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri has come a long way from selling pretzels from a cart at age 10 to hosting popular TV shows, writing cookbooks and opening dozens of restaurants.

Continue Reading Below

Since winning “Food Network Star” in 2006, the Ohio native and self-proclaimed "mayor of Flavortown" has gone on to host numerous shows on Food Network, including more than 30 seasons of his hit Emmy-nominated show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

Guy Fieri poses as he serves hamburgers to guests during a welcome event for Guy Fieri's Vegas Kitchen & Bar at The Quad Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)

CELEB CHEF GUY FIERI TAKES HIS CHICKEN JOINTS TO COUNTRY MUSIC’S CAPITAL

Fieri has opened more than 60 restaurants around the world. And while some have closed, at least 17 of them are still open, according to the restaurateur’s website. The chicken chain Fieri co-owns with Planet Hollywood founder Robert Earl, Chicken Guy!, opened four new locations in Tennessee last year.

He has also authored six cookbooks, including at least four New York Times bestsellers.

As of 2012, Fieri was making $8 million per year, making him one of the top-earning chefs, Forbes reported.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

THESE 23 CELEBRITIES JUST INVESTED IN UFC

Fieri founded a Sonoma County, California, vineyard in 2013 and began releasing wines under the Hunt & Ryde Winery label — named after his two sons — in 2016.

In 2016, Fieri invested in Ultimate Fighting Championship, joining other celebrity owners of the mixed martial arts organization including Mark Wahlberg, Tyler Perry and Michael Bay.

Rocker Sammy Hagar co-owns a tequila brand, Santo Spirit, with Fieri.

Emmy Award-winning chef and television personality Guy Fieri and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Sammy Hagar announce their partnership with Los Santo and Santo Puro Mezquila. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Los Santos: Santo Puro Mezquila)

Fieri is also involved with several charitable groups. His own nonprofit foundation, Cooking With Kids, provides funding for programs that teaches children how to cook and live a healthy lifestyle.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS