How much does Amy Schumer earn?

Amy Schumer rose out of the standup comedy scene to become a movie star and author.

She got her break on Comedy Central’s show "Live at Gotham" in 2007, and appeared on the NBC reality show "Last Comic Standing" soon after.

Schumer continued touring as a standup comic and appearing on various shows including Comedy Central’s "Roast of Charlie Sheen." In 2013, Comedy Central released her sketch comedy series "Inside Amy Schumer." The show has gone on to have four seasons and has won two Primetime Emmys.

In 2015, Schumer had her first starring Hollywood role in “Trainwreck,” which she also wrote and co-produced. Her performance drew a Golden Globe nomination, and she’s continued starring in movies including “Snatched” with Goldie Hawn and “I Feel Pretty.”

Those roles have paid off for Schumer. She was the first woman to ever make Forbes’ list of top-paid comedians.

In 2017, Schumer made Forbes’ list of the highest-earning celebrities after she reportedly made $37.5 million. She dropped off the list in 2018, but has continued to appear on the list of top-earning comedians, and last year it was reported that she had earned $21 million.

Schumer is also a writer with credits on a handful of TV shows and movies. Her autobiographical 2016 book, “The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo,” topped the New York Times bestsellers list.

The star has been laying a little low since giving birth to a child last year, but she has been hosting a podcast called "3 Girls, 1 Keith" and her upcoming 10-episode series "Love, Beth" is due to appear on Hulu later this year.

