How much does Katy Perry earn?

Katy Perry’s career as a pop star has seen her travel the world, sell millions of records and perform before adoring audiences.

Continue Reading Below

Since releasing her breakout hit album “One of the Boys” in 2008, Perry has gone on to get one RIAA-certified platinum album and two certified multi-platinum. She’s had 14, Top-10 hits including nine No. 1 singles, according to Billboard.

KATY PERRY, OTHERS MUST PAY $2.78M FOR COPYING CHRISTIAN SONG

In 2017 and 2018, Perry grossed more than $1 million per night on her “Witness” tour, Forbes reported.

Perry was the first person to have 100 million followers on Twitter in 2017, and for a time she had the most-followed account on the social media platform.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In 2017, Perry signed on to judge ABC’s reboot of American Idol, reportedly earning $25 million per year on the show.

KATY PERRY’S SHOE LINE SELLING ‘HAMBURGER-INSPIRED’ SNEAKERS AFTER MET GALA COSTUME

Perry has worked outside of music, too. She voiced Smurfette in two “The Smurfs” movies. Also, Perry has appeared in ads for Proactive, Cover Girl, several perfumes and a Citibank credit card.

As of mid-2019, Perry had earned $57.5 million during the past year, according to Forbes, which listed her at No. 41 on its list of 100 top-earning celebrities.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS