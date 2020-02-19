Expand / Collapse search
How much does Katy Perry earn?

'American Idol' host sold millions of records

By FOXBusiness
Katy Perry’s career as a pop star has seen her travel the world, sell millions of records and perform before adoring audiences.

Since releasing her breakout hit album “One of the Boys” in 2008, Perry has gone on to get one RIAA-certified platinum album and two certified multi-platinum. She’s had 14, Top-10 hits including nine No. 1 singles, according to Billboard.

Katy Perry attends the Gala for the Global Ocean hosted by H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco at Opera of Monte-Carlo on September 26, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images)

KATY PERRY, OTHERS MUST PAY $2.78M FOR COPYING CHRISTIAN SONG

In 2017 and 2018, Perry grossed more than $1 million per night on her “Witness” tour, Forbes reported.

Perry was the first person to have 100 million followers on Twitter in 2017, and for a time she had the most-followed account on the social media platform.

In 2017, Perry signed on to judge ABC’s reboot of American Idol, reportedly earning $25 million per year on the show.

KATY PERRY’S SHOE LINE SELLING ‘HAMBURGER-INSPIRED’ SNEAKERS AFTER MET GALA COSTUME

Perry has worked outside of music, too. She voiced Smurfette in two “The Smurfs” movies. Also, Perry has appeared in ads for Proactive, Cover Girl, several perfumes and a Citibank credit card.

As of mid-2019, Perry had earned $57.5 million during the past year, according to Forbes, which listed her at No. 41 on its list of 100 top-earning celebrities.

