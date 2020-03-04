How many trillionaires are there in the world?

The world has 46.8 million millionaires, collectively owning $158.3 trillion. On top of this, there are according to Forbes, 2,153 billionaires. But how many trillionaires are there?

First, what constitutes a trillionaire? A trillionaire is someone whose wealth is greater than one trillion dollars (or other currency).

In numerals, it's 1,000,000,000,000 and is also known as 10 to the 12th power. It's an astronomical figure that is hard to envisage, so put another way for clarity, it's one million million.

A trillionaire could afford to give every person alive today on the planet each $140. That's a staggering amount of money for one person to have.

Currently, not even the richest of the rich have enough to qualify for the title of trillionaire.

The top spot for the world's richest person often changes, but it's dominated by the usual suspects: Amazon's Jeff Bezos (currently the richest person in the world) with a net worth of $121.1 billion, Microsoft's Bill Gates with a net worth of $110.1 billion, Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffet with a net worth of $85.7 billion and LVMH's Bernard Arnault & family with a net worth of $104.1 billion.

These sums of wealth are of course impressive, but they're way off from the fabled trillionaire status.

This doesn't mean that there won't ever be a trillionaire. In fact, financial experts predict that there won't be just one, but around 11 of them within the next 60 years.

The great financial strides that Bezos has made put him in the lead as the person most likely to become the world's first trillionaire. Time and a lot more money will tell.

