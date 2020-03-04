Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Rich & Famous

How many trillionaires are there in the world?

There are millionaires and billionaires, but what about trillionaires?

FOXBusiness
close
Gamco Investors chairman and CEO Mario Gabelli shares his investing tips for 2020 and how the sports industry is evolving. video

Why this billionaire investor recommends investing in Madison Square Garden

Gamco Investors chairman and CEO Mario Gabelli shares his investing tips for 2020 and how the sports industry is evolving.

The world has 46.8 million millionaires, collectively owning $158.3 trillion. On top of this, there are according to Forbes, 2,153 billionaires. But how many trillionaires are there?

Continue Reading Below

First, what constitutes a trillionaire? A trillionaire is someone whose wealth is greater than one trillion dollars (or other currency).

In numerals, it's 1,000,000,000,000 and is also known as 10 to the 12th power. It's an astronomical figure that is hard to envisage, so put another way for clarity, it's one million million.

A trillionaire could afford to give every person alive today on the planet each $140. That's a staggering amount of money for one person to have.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.1,932.80-43.03-2.18%
MSFTMICROSOFT CORP.167.02-3.53-2.07%
BRK.ABERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.313,000.00-13,125.00-4.02%
LVMUYLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE82.64-4.47-5.13%

Currently, not even the richest of the rich have enough to qualify for the title of trillionaire.

The top spot for the world's richest person often changes, but it's dominated by the usual suspects: Amazon's Jeff Bezos (currently the richest person in the world) with a net worth of $121.1 billion, Microsoft's Bill Gates with a net worth of $110.1 billion, Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffet with a net worth of $85.7 billion and LVMH's Bernard Arnault & family with a net worth of $104.1 billion.

WHO IS THE RICHEST BILLIONAIRE IN THE WORLD?

These sums of wealth are of course impressive, but they're way off from the fabled trillionaire status.

This doesn't mean that there won't ever be a trillionaire. In fact, financial experts predict that there won't be just one, but around 11 of them within the next 60 years.

The great financial strides that Bezos has made put him in the lead as the person most likely to become the world's first trillionaire. Time and a lot more money will tell.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS