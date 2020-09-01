How coronavirus is changing the face of the beauty industry

The beauty industry has taken a big hit since the coronavirus pandemic, with fewer people buying makeup while working from home and wearing masks.

Continue Reading Below

According to McKinsey Consulting, the beauty industry has seen about a 50% drop in peak sales year over year and especially low numbers of lipstick purchases. The firm predicts global revenue will fall by up to 30% in 2020.

CHOCOLATE SALES SPIKE DURING LOCKDOWN, SURPASS OVERALL CANDY SALES

Consumers are still purchasing items like skincare products, but for a different purpose than usual.

According to Estee Lauder’s fourth-quarter earnings, skincare sales were up 25% while makeup sales was down 61%. Retail Market Watcher Erin Sykes told Fox Business that this purchasing pattern could stick around for a while.

“Women have become less concerned about the makeup and more concerned about beauty as a whole, radiating from the inside out, wellness, etc.,” she said. “So as we move forward, I think that that is going to continue and that the makeup sales are going to be soft for the foreseeable future.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Other self-care products like bath and body products are continuing to sell, as well as do-it-yourself products like nail kits.