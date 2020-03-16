How to slow coronavirus' spread

In order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, the White House has laid out new guidelines for every American:

1. Listen and follow the directions of your state and local authorities.

2. If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.

3. If your children are sick, keep them at home. Do not send them to school. Contact your medical provider.

4. If someone in your household has tested positive for the coronavirus, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact your medical provider.

5. If you are an older person or a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at increased risk, stay home and away from other people.

6. Even if you are young, or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical that you do your part to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

7. Work or engage in schooling from home whenever possible.

8. If you work in a critical infrastructure industry, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security, such as health care services and pharmaceutical and food supply, you have a special responsibility to maintain your normal work schedule. You and your employer should follow CDC guidelines to protect your health at work.

9. Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.

10. Avoid eating or drinking in bars, restaurants and food courts – use drive-thru, pickup or delivery options.

11. Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips and social visits.

12. Do not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.

13. Practice good hygiene. Wash your hands, especially after touching any frequently used item or surface and avoid touching your face.

14. Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow.

15. Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible

