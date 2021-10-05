Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Music

Britney Spears will 'be primed to have great success' should she choose to revive her music career: expert

Branding expert Eric Schiffer said the 'Toxic' singer can take nearly any path she chooses

close
Jason Meister, Leslie Marshall and Stephen L Miller join 'Kennedy' to discuss the pop singer's fight for financial freedom video

Big win for Britney Spears in conservatorship battle

Jason Meister, Leslie Marshall and Stephen L Miller join 'Kennedy' to discuss the pop singer's fight for financial freedom

Now that Britney Spears' father Jamie has been suspended from his role as her conservator, fans are clamoring to know whether the pop star will release more music.

Spears, now 39, was a staple of pop music for nearly two decades before dropping out of the industry.

Her debut album dropped in 1999, and her most recent was released in late 2016, though her "Piece of Me" residency in Las Vegas extended into 2017. She was set to launch another residency in 2019 but suddenly canceled the show and has not performed live since.

A report recently surfaced that Spears isn't terribly interested in performing again even though her conservatorship seems to be taking a positive turn. But her fiancé Sam Ashgari also said he believed she would return to the stage.

WHO IS ON BRITNEY SPEARS' PAYROLL?

Branding expert Eric Schiffer told FOX Business that it would be a "good idea" for Spears to take to the stage again when she's "psychologically" ready, at which point, "she’ll be primed to have great success relaunching her music career because of the massive global attention this saga to find her freedom brought her."

It's previously been reported that Britney Spears would not perform while her father was her conservator. Now that he has been removed from his role, she has a path to revive her career should she choose. (Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic / Getty Images)

He added: "In music, success is built in large part on the ability to stay connected in the heart and psyche of your audience."

With a career as storied as Spears, she has plenty of options to relaunch her career. After her public breakdown in 2007 and the installation of the conservatorship in 2008, she took a few years off before releasing more music.

She embarked on a tour in 2009 and again in 2011 after releasing the album "Femme Fatale," which featured two new hits — "Till the World Ends" and "Hold it Against Me."

INSIDE BRITNEY SPEARS’ $7.4M HOUSE SHE’S FIGHTING CONSERVATORSHIP FROM

Her 2013 album, "Britney Jean," was also considered a comeback for the star, adding the songs "Perfume" and "Work B---h" to her list of hits.

Also beginning in 2013 was her first Vegas residency, "Piece of Me," which compounded her comeback and solidified her spot as a star of the music industry for yet another decade after making her breakthrough as an icon of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Schiffer said that when and if Spears chooses to jump back into the music game, she should take whatever avenue "feels is best and healthiest" for her. Spears canceled her 2019 Vegas residency after needing time to rest outside of the spotlight, it's been reported.

Britney Spears' father Jamie was suspended as her conservator last week. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Because whether it’s a new single, album or tour, the public has formed an even deeper emotional connection caused by her closely watched personal struggle and remains ready to reward her next career move," Schiffer explained.

Notably, the singer faces a few obstacles should she choose to reignite her career, like fighting off speculation that every song, every dance move and every artistic choice is somehow a reference to her father, her conservatorship and those involved.

WHAT IS A CONSERVATORSHIP AND WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR YOUR MONEY?

Britney Spears has not released an album since 2016 and has not performed on stage since 2017. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"There will be people that will wonder but that’s not going to stop her success," the expert said. "In fact, her sharing pieces of her struggles may help get closure for her and for her fans who followed her closely through the twists and turns of her story."