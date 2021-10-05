Britney Spears will 'be primed to have great success' should she choose to revive her music career: expert

Now that Britney Spears' father Jamie has been suspended from his role as her conservator, fans are clamoring to know whether the pop star will release more music.

Spears, now 39, was a staple of pop music for nearly two decades before dropping out of the industry.

Her debut album dropped in 1999, and her most recent was released in late 2016, though her "Piece of Me" residency in Las Vegas extended into 2017. She was set to launch another residency in 2019 but suddenly canceled the show and has not performed live since.

A report recently surfaced that Spears isn't terribly interested in performing again even though her conservatorship seems to be taking a positive turn. But her fiancé Sam Ashgari also said he believed she would return to the stage.

Branding expert Eric Schiffer told FOX Business that it would be a "good idea" for Spears to take to the stage again when she's "psychologically" ready, at which point, "she’ll be primed to have great success relaunching her music career because of the massive global attention this saga to find her freedom brought her."

He added: "In music, success is built in large part on the ability to stay connected in the heart and psyche of your audience."

With a career as storied as Spears, she has plenty of options to relaunch her career. After her public breakdown in 2007 and the installation of the conservatorship in 2008, she took a few years off before releasing more music.

She embarked on a tour in 2009 and again in 2011 after releasing the album "Femme Fatale," which featured two new hits — "Till the World Ends" and "Hold it Against Me."

Her 2013 album, "Britney Jean," was also considered a comeback for the star, adding the songs "Perfume" and "Work B---h" to her list of hits.

Also beginning in 2013 was her first Vegas residency, "Piece of Me," which compounded her comeback and solidified her spot as a star of the music industry for yet another decade after making her breakthrough as an icon of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Schiffer said that when and if Spears chooses to jump back into the music game, she should take whatever avenue "feels is best and healthiest" for her. Spears canceled her 2019 Vegas residency after needing time to rest outside of the spotlight, it's been reported.

"Because whether it’s a new single, album or tour, the public has formed an even deeper emotional connection caused by her closely watched personal struggle and remains ready to reward her next career move," Schiffer explained.

Notably, the singer faces a few obstacles should she choose to reignite her career, like fighting off speculation that every song, every dance move and every artistic choice is somehow a reference to her father, her conservatorship and those involved.

"There will be people that will wonder but that’s not going to stop her success," the expert said. "In fact, her sharing pieces of her struggles may help get closure for her and for her fans who followed her closely through the twists and turns of her story."