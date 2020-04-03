300 breweries are helping fight coronavirus with one beer recipe

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit the United States, brands across the country are stepping up to provide goods for hospitality workers on the frontlines of the fight.

For its part, the Other Half Brewing Co. in New York is offering beer.

As part of a new initiative, the Brooklyn-based brewery created a unique recipe for All Together IPA, a global collaboration taken on by more than 300 breweries globally. Each brewery is using the same recipe and selling the beer to raise money for essential workers.

Any brewer can access the recipe, according to a report in Thrillist, and package it with a twist on a similar label designed by Stout Collective. Other Half only requires that a portion of the sales go toward supporting hospitality professionals in each brewery’s area.

The remainder of the proceeds should be used to keeping the brewery running.

So far, participating U.S. breweries include 3 Sheeps in Sheboygan, Wisc., Modist Brewing in Minneapolis, Trillium in Boston and Side Project in St. Louis. Breweries in Ireland, Canada, Spain, Sweden, Italy, and the United Kingdom are among those taking part abroad.

“Everyone is affected, whether you're a hostess, server or hotel worker,” Other Half co-founder Andrew Burman said in the report. “We wanted to do something that was local and supported people. If a small brewer needed this to keep the lights on or pay an employee for a couple of weeks longer, that's what it's for. If a home-brewer wanted to brew it just to shoot the shit with his friends and make life easier for a couple of days, that's great."

Other businesses and moguls are giving workers a boost amid the outbreak, too. Restaurateur Danny Meyer is foregoing his entire compensation and donating it to the Union Square Hospitality Group, which owns a collection of eateries in New York.

The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits surged to more than 6.6 million last week, breaking a record high for the second week in a row as more states and cities enforced strict stay-at-home measures in an attempt to stop the coronavirus pandemic.

