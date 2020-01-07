Expand / Collapse search
Here’s how big a home you can buy in these 10 cities

Depending on where you live, price per square foot can change dramatically

By FOXBusiness
Rogers Healy &amp; Associates owner and CEO Rogers Healy talks about the future of in-home tech and how real estate is transforming newspaper headquarters into residential space.video

Demand for prefabricated smart homes growing

Rogers Healy & Associates owner and CEO Rogers Healy talks about the future of in-home tech and how real estate is transforming newspaper headquarters into residential space.

If you’re looking to buy a home and want to get the most bang for your buck, you should head to Michigan, according to a recent report.

On Monday, Realtor.com published a report that found the median price per square foot of 10 U.S. cities.

The website also found how big a house someone can buy with $305,000 -- the nationwide median list price for a home -- in those 10 cities and ranked them in square footage.

For its findings, Realtor.com analyzed data from the 100 largest cities in the U.S. but used the sampling of 10 for its report.

Scroll down to see the results from Realtor.com.

1. Boston

Boston's riverfront and downtown.

Median price per square foot: $1,160

How much home $305,000 can buy: 263 square feet

2. New York

Mansion Global reporter Beckie Strum discusses the housing market in New York compared to Washington, D.C.Video

Median price per square foot: $1,106

How much home $305,000 can buy: 276 square feet

3. San Francisco

Median price per square foot: $1,004

How much home $305,000 can buy: 304 square feet

4. Los Angeles

Median price per square foot: $646

How much home $305,000 can buy: 472 square feet

5. Washington, D.C. 

Washington, D.C.

Median price per square foot: $473

How much home $305,000 can buy: 740 square feet

6. Seattle, Wash.

Median price per square foot: $454

How much home $305,000 can buy: 672 square feet

7. Miami, Fla.

Median price per square foot: $313

How much home $305,000 can buy: 974 square feet

8. Dallas, Texas

Median price per square foot: $215

How much home $305,000 can buy: 1,419 square feet

9. Chicago

Median price per square foot: $193

How much home $305,000 can buy: 1,580 square feet

10. Detroit, Mich.

This Dec. 5, 2019, photo shows the Detroit skyline. An Associated Press analysis finds that Detroit tops the list of cities that will be hardest to count in the 2020 census. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Median price per square foot: $42

How much home $305,000 can buy: 7,262 square feet

