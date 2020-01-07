Here’s how big a home you can buy in these 10 cities
Depending on where you live, price per square foot can change dramatically
If you’re looking to buy a home and want to get the most bang for your buck, you should head to Michigan, according to a recent report.
On Monday, Realtor.com published a report that found the median price per square foot of 10 U.S. cities.
The website also found how big a house someone can buy with $305,000 -- the nationwide median list price for a home -- in those 10 cities and ranked them in square footage.
For its findings, Realtor.com analyzed data from the 100 largest cities in the U.S. but used the sampling of 10 for its report.
Scroll down to see the results from Realtor.com.
1. Boston
Median price per square foot: $1,160
How much home $305,000 can buy: 263 square feet
2. New York
Median price per square foot: $1,106
How much home $305,000 can buy: 276 square feet
3. San Francisco
Median price per square foot: $1,004
How much home $305,000 can buy: 304 square feet
4. Los Angeles
Median price per square foot: $646
How much home $305,000 can buy: 472 square feet
5. Washington, D.C.
Median price per square foot: $473
How much home $305,000 can buy: 740 square feet
6. Seattle, Wash.
Median price per square foot: $454
How much home $305,000 can buy: 672 square feet
7. Miami, Fla.
Median price per square foot: $313
How much home $305,000 can buy: 974 square feet
8. Dallas, Texas
Median price per square foot: $215
How much home $305,000 can buy: 1,419 square feet
9. Chicago
Median price per square foot: $193
How much home $305,000 can buy: 1,580 square feet
10. Detroit, Mich.
Median price per square foot: $42
How much home $305,000 can buy: 7,262 square feet