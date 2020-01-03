Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Real Estate

US foreclosures hit 14-year low: Report

By FOXBusiness
close
SitusAMC managing director and former Fannie Mae executive Tim Rood discusses home mortgages, refinancing and the strength of the housing market in 2020.video

Millennials crowding out entry-level housing market: Former Fannie Mae executive

SitusAMC managing director and former Fannie Mae executive Tim Rood discusses home mortgages, refinancing and the strength of the housing market in 2020.

Foreclosures hit a 14-year low in November, according to new data by real estate analytics company Black Knight.

Continue Reading Below

The national foreclosure rate fell by 3 percent from October, reaching its lowest level since 2005, the report says.

Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, West Virginia and Arkansas had the highest foreclosure rates while California, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Colorado had the lowest.

BUYERS BEWARE: THESE 5 CITIES ARE IN DANGER OF A HOUSING CRASH THIS YEAR

The 33,500 U.S. foreclosure starts that happened in November marked a 26 percent decline over one year and the lowest monthly foreclosure volume recorded by Black Knight since 2000.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Additionally, delinquencies in November stayed 5 percent below the 2018 level, and prepayment activity in November was 123 percent above prepayment activity at the same time last year, Black Knight found.

House under foreclosure. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

2019 also saw some of the most expensive home sales ever recorded in the U.S.

The top 10 most expensive homes sold in 2019 totaled nearly $1.2 billion, with Citadel founder Ken Griffin's $238 million purchase of a 24,000-square-foot Billionaires Row apartment in New York City ranking No. 1.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS