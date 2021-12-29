How America's National Parks were protected in 2021

It’s been a big year for the national parks.

Over the course of the last two years, more Americans have been heading outdoors due to various lock-downs and other restrictions. This resulted in a newfound interest in the national parks.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The National Parks Foundation (NPF) issued a news release detailing all the ways that it supported the national parks this year. The foundation credited a community of donors, foundations, corporate partners and philanthropic organizations for being able to complete the work this year.

The NPF began restoration work this year on land adjacent to Prairie Creek in Redwoods State Park in California. This is important because the area has become overrun with invasive species, such as reed canary grass. Native species of various plants will be planted throughout the area, which will help local species such as salmon and rainbow trout.

In Colorado, the NPF worked to help replenish the cutthroat trout populations along the Rio Grande and in creeks and lakes in the Great Sand Dunes National Parks and Preserve.

The NPF also continued restoration work on the homes of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, located appropriately enough in the state park named after him in Georgia.

THIS CITY IS MOST EXPENSIVE NEW YEAR'S EVE DESTINATION

Due to the increased number of visitors this year, the NPF worked with several parks across the country to improve visitor experiences.

A new trail was completed this year at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park that provided access to more visitors to one of the site’s historic cabins. The trail was designed to allow wheelchairs and other mobility devices to pass along it.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Upgrades were also made to the Thomas Jefferson Memorial, including the addition of both tactile and audio exhibits.