This city is most expensive New Year's Eve destination

If you’re looking to celebrate New Year’s Eve in a city, it could cost you a pretty penny.

CheapHotels.org conducted a small-scale study that analyzed and compared hotel rates from around the globe. The travel planning website pulled holiday hotel rates from Kayak – a leading online travel agency and metasearch engine, to come up with a list of the "most expensive" New Year’s Eve destination.

"The survey by CheapHotels.org compared hotel prices in 50 major cities across the world," the travel website wrote about its findings. "For each destination, the rate for the most affordable available double room for a 3-night stay from December 30 - January 2 was documented. Only centrally-located hotels rated at least three stars and with broadly positive guest reviews were considered."

CheapHotels.org: Top 10 ‘most expensive’ New Year’s Eve destinations Miami Beach: $365 New Orleans: $304 Nashville: $284 New York City: $275 Honolulu: $264 Cancun: $228 Las Vegas: $225 Edinburgh: $221 Rio de Janeiro: $206 Los Angeles: $205

According to CheapHotels.org’s research, the city that’s the most expensive for New Year’s travel is Miami Beach. The South Florida peninsula reportedly has a nightly room rate of $365 for stays booked around New Year’s Eve, and that’s for the cheapest room, the survey claims. If this rate is correct, staying in Miami Beach for the three nights around New Year’s Eve would potentially cost $1,095 – not including additional costs for taxes and fees.

The six other U.S. cities to make it onto CheapHotels.org’s "most expensive" top 10 are New Orleans ($304 per night), Nashville ($284 per night), New York City ($275 per night), Honolulu ($264 per night), Las Vegas ($225 per night) and Los Angeles ($205 per night).

Three international cities are also said to be pricey enough to make it onto CheapHotels.org’s top 10 list, including Cancun ($228 per night), Edinburgh ($221 per night) and Rio de Janeiro ($206 per night).

The only other U.S. cities that are named in the survey are San Francisco ($134 per night), Chicago ($120 per night) and Seattle ($113 per night). The remaining 37 cities named in CheapHotels.org’s survey are spread out across Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, South America, Australia, Europe, Asia and Africa.

The least expensive city for New Year’s Eve travel is Hanoi, according to CheapHotels.org. The Vietnamese city’s cheapest nightly room rate is $15. If this rate is correct and remains true during the holiday weekend, it would potentially cost New Year’s Eve travelers $45 for a three-night stay – not including taxes and fees.