Texas woman sues Starbucks claiming spilled coffee caused burns

Customer claims to have suffered first- and second-degree burns

A Starbucks customer in Texas is suing the coffee giant after allegedly getting first- and second-degree burns from a spilled cup of coffee. 

The incident allegedly occurred in April when Mary Simms was handed the wrong coffee at a Starbucks drive-thru in Tomball, according to Fox 26, citing court documents.  

According to the lawsuit, Simms was handing back the coffee when the lid popped off. 

Starbucks coffee shop in Boston

A Starbucks Coffee shop in Harvard Square in Cambridge, Mass.

As a result, the coffee spilled all over her lap, allegedly causing first- and second-degree burns, according to the suit.  

Simms is seeking up to $75,000.

Starbucks told FOX Business that it is aware of and currently investigating Simms' claim. 

"We take our responsibility to providing a safe environment seriously, and our partners (employees) take great pride in ensuring our beverages are crafted with care and delivered to customers safely," Starbucks said in a statement. 