Hooters revamps menu, updates uniforms as original owners take over

Hooters is making a comeback, and its new owners are updating its menu and changing the image that once defined the restaurant chain.

Original Hooters LLC, the founders and original investors behind the very first Hooters restaurant, acquired Hooters of America during its bankruptcy restructuring earlier this year. The group now plans to return the chain "to its roots as a local beach-themed hangout."

Hooters opened its first restaurant in Clearwater, Florida, in 1983. Since then, it has become known for its scantily clad waitresses in distinctive orange-and-white uniforms. As part of this new era, Original Hooters said the company will implement restaurant upgrades, equipment enhancements and create a streamlined menu with "higher quality ingredients," including transitioning from frozen to fresh wings.

All server uniforms will return to the brand’s original "beachy vibe and heritage," with some locations incorporating palm tree–inspired décor to highlight that theme.

The iconic orange shorts, which have gradually become shorter over the years, will revert to their classic 1980s athletic style. In line with this shift, the company has also confirmed it will discontinue its weekly bikini nights.

"We're not just acquiring restaurants – we're taking back the Hooters name to show the world who we really are," Hooters Inc. CEO Neil Kiefer said, adding that the company's vision is "ensuring that Hooters remains a place where everyone feels welcome."

The chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March, allowing it to restructure its debt while continuing to operate. The company, like many others in the sector, faced mounting debt, liquidity problems and declining traffic, forcing it to seek relief in bankruptcy court. At the time, Hooters of America CEO Sal Melilli promised that Hooters restaurants "are here to stay."

During its restructuring, Original Hooters, alongside a group of experienced current franchise owners, agreed to buy and run some of the restaurants that Hooters currently owns.

Original Hooters, along with their partners from Hoot Owl Restaurants LLC, now operates 140 of the 198 domestic locations across the U.S., all of which will move away from sexual branding.

In March, when the company announced its restructuring agreement, Melilli said the "renowned Hooters restaurants are here to stay." The chief executive also told "Fox & Friends" in April that he couldn't be more excited about this new era.

"The original owners are taking back the concept, returning it to its roots, and restoring the success it's enjoyed for 42 years," he said.

Aside from its operational changes, the company is planning to prioritize charity work and community events, efforts that have been a core part of Hooters' identity since its founding in 1983.

"We do programs like Wings for Children, for education. We sponsor first responders. We do Veterans' days, breast cancer programs with the V Foundation, the Moffitt Cancer [Center], Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital," Melilli said.

"We've always done those things. Now, it's an opportunity to return to that. While every owner has brought its own flavor to this, we're about to return to our roots with our original group out of Clearwater and bring it back to what the brand's all about."

Jordan Lee, a brand strategist and media relations specialist at The PR Group, said the company's decision to revamp the brand image is a smart and timely move.

"Gen Z and Gen Alpha are showing a clear decline in sexual prurience, and as the "dirty old man" demographic ages out, restaurant chains are going to have to compete on the strength of their food and the quality of the overall experience," Lee said, adding that "younger consumers care about authenticity, inclusivity, and the dining experience itself. Focusing on food, service, and atmosphere will do far more for the brand than a reliance on outdated sexual gimmicks."

