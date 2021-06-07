Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Cars

Hong Kong parking space sells for record $1.3 million

Hong Kong property market remains red-hot

close
WSJ editorial board member Bill McGurn discusses freedom fighter Jimmy Lai being sentenced to 14 months in a Hong Kong jail for a peaceful assembly during which he spoke out against the Chinese Communist Party. video

Freedom fighter Jimmy Lai in Hong Kong jail for speaking out against CCP

WSJ editorial board member Bill McGurn discusses freedom fighter Jimmy Lai being sentenced to 14 months in a Hong Kong jail for a peaceful assembly during which he spoke out against the Chinese Communist Party.

This should make the car insurance look cheap.

The Mount Nicholson development overlooks downtown Hong Kong. (Google Earth)

A single parking space in Hong Kong has sold for a record $1.3 million.

The stall is located within a luxury development on Mount Nicholson that has a view of downtown across Victoria Bay, the BBC reported. A home in the area was recently rented for $210,000 per month.

The reported price for the parking space eclipses a previous high of $969,000 that was paid for a spot in a downtown office building in 2019.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Hong Kong's real estate market is one of the world's hottest with average prices rising 200 percent over the past decade to $1,987 per square foot, which is double the average in London, according to the Financial Times.