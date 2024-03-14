Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Product Recalls
Published

Honeywell recalls fire alarm sounders, strobe lights

Honeywell has received at least two reports of low or no sound output during installation

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 14

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is issuing a recall of at least 29,000 fire detectors with strobe lights due to low-frequency sounders. 

In a notice, the CPSC said the company was recalling its System Sensor L-series low frequency Sounders and Strobes for residential apartments and commercial buildings. 

Honeywell sensor

The models being recalled were sold between March 2023 and April 2023 for about $107. (cpsc.gov / Fox News)

The commission warned that the sounders and strobes can malfunction and cause the fire alarm system to fail to alert consumers of a fire. 

The CPSC recommends replacing the sounders immediately and contact the firm to arrange for a free inspection and a free pair. 

NEARLY 20,000 POUNDS OF KROGER SALAD PRODUCTS RECALLED

The model number, date codes, and "System Sensor" are printed on the product label and cartel, including: HWL-LF, HWL-FL-BP10, HGWL-LF-BP10, and P2WL-LF. 

Honeywell

A Honeywell office in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.  (Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The CPSC said these models were sold from March 2023 through April 2023 for around $107. 

The North Carolina-based company has received at least two reports of low or no sound output during installation, though no injuries or deaths have been reported as a result. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP 

FOX Business has reached out to Honeywell for further comment. 