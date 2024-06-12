Honda's 2025 Civic hybrids are sporting a new look

Honda rolled out its new 2025 Civic hybrid as demand for vehicles in the category continues to spike.

The Sport Hybrid and Sport Hybrid Touring hit showrooms on Wednesday and are part of the refreshed 2025 Civic lineup, which includes four trims.

The new hybrid models – offered for the first time as a sedan or hatchback – are "positioned at the top of the lineup" and come with a combined fuel economy rating of nearly 50 mpg city and 47 highway.

The Sport Hybrid starts at $29,845 and the Sport Hybrid Touring starts at $32,845.

Lance Woelfer, assistant vice president of Honda National Auto Sales, said the lineup comes as hybrid-electric sales continue to grow.

Hybrids accounted for 9.3% of new light vehicle registrations in the U.S. from January to November 2023, outstripping those of EVs by 1.8 percentage points, according to S&P Global Mobility data.

The new hybrid models are also considered a "a key step" in the company's electrification strategy. In 2021, Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe pledged that electric vehicles and fuel cell vehicles would make up 100% of all sales by 2040.

It's one of a handful of global automakers that pledged to transition away from only internal combustion engines amid a push from the Biden administration to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Rather than focusing on only EVs, many companies are investing more in hybrid models.

The 2025 Civic sedan will begin arriving at Honda dealers next month, while the Civic hatchback will arrive later this summer, the company said. When they do, Honda estimates that its new hybrid-electric models will represent about 40% of Civic sales.

In 2023, the company's hybrid-electric models represented over one-quarter of our overall brand sales, Honda said.

The cars are described as having a "sharper look" with a "more aggressive" front fascia and grille. They will also have darker taillights and new exterior colors, including Solar Silver Metallic and Urban Gray Pearl.

The more powerful hybrid models will sport "a distinct" body colored headlamp garnish and front lower spoiler.

The Sport trims will still feature dark trim and black 18-inch wheels. The Sport Hybrid comes standard with a moonroof, heated front seats and dual zone climate controls. The top-of-the-line Sport Touring Hybrid will have features such as an exclusive machine-finished wheel design, leather seating and a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system.

All hybrid models are also available with a gray interior color.

