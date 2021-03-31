Honda issues recall for defective fuel pumps

Honda is looking to replace the fuel pumps in over 628,000 of its U.S. vehicles after discovering a defect that could lead to engine problems.

The car manufacturer issued a voluntary recall of 628,124 Acura and Honda vehicles from the 2018 to 2020 model years Tuesday, which includes its top-selling U.S. vehicle, the CR-V small SUV.

The fuel pumps installed in the cars "may contain defective impellers" which is the rotating part of the pump. Over time, the defective impellers could "result in a loss of engine power or vehicle stalling" which may "potentially increase the risk of a crash," Honda said in a statement.

The carmaker refused to provide further comment to FOX Business.

Honda said it isn't aware of any crashes or injuries related to this recall.

Still, the company is encouraging owners of affected vehicles to take their car to an authorized dealer as soon when they are notified by Acura or Honda, which will occur in late May, Honda said.

Owners should expect a notice in the mail regarding the recall. Honda is replacing the fuel pumps for free.

Here are the recalled models:

Acura: 2019 ILX 2019-2020 MDX 2019-2020 MDX Hybrid 2019-2020 RDX 2019-2020 TLX

Honda: 2019-2020 Accord 2019 Accord Hybrid 2019 Civic Coupe and Si Coupe 2019-2020 Civic Hatchback 2019 Civic Sedan and Si Sedan 2019 Civic Type R 2018-2019 CR-V 2019 Fit 2019 HR-V 2019-2020 Insight 2019 Odyssey 2019 Passport 2019 Pilot 2019 Ridgeline

The Associated Press contributed to this report.