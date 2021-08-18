Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Home Depot

Home Depot's early release of Halloween products sold out 'almost immediately'

Home Depot's overall net sales during the second quarter rose to $41.12B

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for August 18

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Home Depot said Tuesday that it sold out of an early drop of Halloween products "almost immediately," indicating that consumers are looking to partake in the holidays despite looming concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
HD THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 323.81 +3.81 +1.19%

The home improvement retailer said in an earnings call on Tuesday that it had offered a "sneak peek" of its Halloween products online ahead of the upcoming season. "Almost immediately," everything was sold out, Chief Operating Officer Ted Decker said during the call. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE  

Decker said this was a "very strong indication that people are still going to engage in decorating."  

Just last year the retailer turned heads after it debuted its 12-foot skeleton figurine for Halloween in late September. 

A shopper wearing a facemask pushes her cart while people wait in line to enter The Home Depot in Marina Del Rey, California on May 22, 2020. (Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Despite the pandemic altering traditional holiday plans, the decoration, which cost roughly $300, proved to be a hit. At one point, the product was listed as out of stock online. 

HOME DEPOT'S GIANT HALLOWEEN SKELETON SELLS OUT ONLINE: 'I LOVE HIM'

Overall net sales during the second quarter climbed 8.1% from the year-ago period to $41.12 billion.

"I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to our team, as well as our supplier and supply chain partners, as they continue to operate in this dynamic and challenging environment," CEO Craig Menear said. 