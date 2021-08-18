Home Depot's early release of Halloween products sold out 'almost immediately'

Home Depot said Tuesday that it sold out of an early drop of Halloween products "almost immediately," indicating that consumers are looking to partake in the holidays despite looming concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HD THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 323.81 +3.81 +1.19%

The home improvement retailer said in an earnings call on Tuesday that it had offered a "sneak peek" of its Halloween products online ahead of the upcoming season. "Almost immediately," everything was sold out, Chief Operating Officer Ted Decker said during the call.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Decker said this was a "very strong indication that people are still going to engage in decorating."

Just last year the retailer turned heads after it debuted its 12-foot skeleton figurine for Halloween in late September.

Despite the pandemic altering traditional holiday plans, the decoration, which cost roughly $300, proved to be a hit. At one point, the product was listed as out of stock online.

HOME DEPOT'S GIANT HALLOWEEN SKELETON SELLS OUT ONLINE: 'I LOVE HIM'

Overall net sales during the second quarter climbed 8.1% from the year-ago period to $41.12 billion.

"I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to our team, as well as our supplier and supply chain partners, as they continue to operate in this dynamic and challenging environment," CEO Craig Menear said.