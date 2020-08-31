Holy new directions, Waze hires Batman!

In addition to protecting Gotham City, The Dark Knight himself will now be available on the Waze App to help guide drivers through their commutes.

Kevin Conroy, best known for voicing the Caped Crusader in "Batman: The Animated Series," and other animated "Bat-shows," video games such as "Injustice" and direct-to-consumer movies featuring DC Comics most celebrated superhero, will now lend his talents to the popular directions/mapping app.

DC is a division of WarnerMedia, which is owned by AT&T.

He's not alone, however, as drivers can also be directed by one of Batman's arch-nemeses, The Riddler, who is voiced by Wally Wingert, the actor known for portraying the character in the "Batman Arkham" video games.

The offer, available now through October 31, includes Batman and The Riddler character icons as well as the Batmobile and Riddler’s Racer as stand-ins for your typical car icon. The voices are available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

Using the Waze Audio Player and Spotify, drivers can also access special “Waze and DC Super Hero or Super-Villain playlists.”

The offer comes just in time for Batman Day on September 19, which will also give fans free digital comics, free activity kits for kids, a Batman Virtual 5K/10K Run/Walk, and even a digital mystery to solve.

You can access the new Batman and Riddler settings in Waze by clicking here from a smartphone with Waze installed.

