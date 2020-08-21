Hollywood virtual fundraiser rakes in $7M for Biden-Harris campaign: Report

The presidential campaign for the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket attended a virtual fundraiser, held by a trove of Hollywood A-listers, which reportedly pulled in a cool $7 million on Friday.

The intimate event was hosted by Democratic donors Jennifer Lucas and Byron Allen, Amal and George Clooney, Marilyn and Jeffrey Katzenberg, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, and Ellen Bronfman Hauptman and Andrew Hauptman.

It was held one day after Biden formally accepted his nomination as the Democratic candidate for President at the party’s National Convention.

Biden, Harris and their spouses, Dr. Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff, all spoke at the shindig and Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg told donors in a statement that the Democratic Party is “in the home stretch now,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“There is no question this is the most consequential election of our lifetime" Katzenberg, a devoted donor, added in the memo.

Entertainment Studios CEO Byron Allen also spoke to the group of deep-pocketed supporters.

"This is an extremely important moment in our nation's history," Allen said. "We must all lean in, and I strongly believe Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will give America the leadership and the must-needed change that we all deserve."

Tickets for the event reportedly started at $100,000 per person, and climbed as high as $250,000, $500,000 and $730,600.

Clooney previously hosted a virtual fundraiser for the Biden campaign with former President Barack Obama, while the Katzenbergs and Hauptman reportedly hosted an event in June.

Fox News’ Mariah Haas contributed to this report.