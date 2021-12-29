Hollywood business manager Angela Kukawski dead at 55: A look at the net worth of her most notable clients

Angela Kukawski, an industry business manager, who those close to her called "Angie," was allegedly found murdered in Los Angeles after she was reported missing on December 22.

Kukawski was 55 when local law enforcement discovered her body in the trunk of her own vehicle.

Authorities arrested her 49-year-old boyfriend, Jason Baker Sr., and charged him with two counts of murder and torture, alleging Baker murdered Kukawski "unlawfully and with the intent to cause cruel and extreme pain and suffering for the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion and for a sadistic purpose, inflict great bodily injury."

The mother of five worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills as a business manager to the likes of Nicki Minaj, Kanye West and the Kardashians. She also represented the estate of Tupac Shakur, according to Variety.

The company’s website states the organization specializes in "financial management services to entertainers, athletes, and high-net worth individuals." It also offers several specialized services, including bill paying and banking, financial planning, estate and retirement planning and tax preparation and tax planning.

Music superstar Minaj described Kukawski as the "hardest working, most reliable, sweetest person you could ever know," in a message shared on her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

"You didn’t deserve this, Angela," the "Super Bass" performer added. "My heart is breaking for your children. Rest in Peace."

The Kardashian-Jenner family also issued a statement to TMZ on Wednesday and said Kukawski was "truly the best."

"She cared about every one of us and made things happen that were impossible," the statement read. "She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time."

While it remains unclear just how involved Kukawski had been in her clients’ business dealings, there is no doubt she left a personal and professional mark on those she helped along the way.

FOX Business is told by familiar sources that West and Kukawski had worked closely prior to the Yeezy boss and Kim Kardashian’s marriage fallout. West has since maintained a close connection with Kukawski as he does with a handful of others he has developed genuine relationships with.

KANYE WEST THREATENS TO BREAK WITH ADIDAS, GAP IF NOT NAMED TO THEIR BOARDS

