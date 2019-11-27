Zulily CEO: Customers happy to trade shipping speed for savings

Zulily CEO Jeff Yurcisin sat down with FOX Business’ Liz Claman for an exclusive interview Wednesday to discuss how his company is taking on Amazon and Walmart.

Zulily is an online shopping site offering fashion, décor and kids’ clothing.

Zulily has gotten attention for its “Best Price Promise,” which allows customers to find an identical item at Amazon.com or Walmart.com and notify Zulily. Then it will “match or beat” the price, according to the company’s website.

Claman asked if this price-match feature will be enough for “David to slay twin Goliaths” since Amazon is known for offering two-day shipping on many products.

“The reality is most customers don't need items in 24 hours or 48 hours,” Yurcisin said. “We have found that there are millions and millions of customers who are willing to trade shipping speed for real-dollar savings.”

Yurcisin seemed confident Zulily can meet customer needs despite being a smaller organization than others in the industry.

