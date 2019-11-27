Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Amazon

Amazon to double holiday hiring to 200,000

That's double the number of workers it hired a year ago

Associated Press
close
Lifewire.com editor-in-chief Lance Ulanoff discusses whether Amazon's decision to protest the Pentagon is a good strategic business decision.video

Is Amazon's decision to protest the Pentagon strategic?

Lifewire.com editor-in-chief Lance Ulanoff discusses whether Amazon's decision to protest the Pentagon is a good strategic business decision.

NEW YORK — Amazon plans to hire 200,000 people for the busy holiday shopping season, double the number of workers it hired a year ago.

Continue Reading Below

The hiring spree is a sign of how quickly the online shopping giant is growing. To keep up with online orders, Amazon has been opening more warehouses, package sortation hubs and delivery stations. It’s also working to speed up delivery for its Prime members to one day from two.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Other retailers plan to hire in smaller numbers. Target said it would hire 130,000 this year, up 4 percent from a year. And Kohl’s planned to hire 90,000, about the same from 2018.

In the last year, Amazon said it has promoted about 19,000 workers who packed and shipped orders to manager or supervisor roles.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS