Holiday shipping deadlines: Key FedEx, UPS and USPS dates you need to know

While Christmas is nearly a week away, there is still time to get packages shipped to arrive on time before the holiday. However, those shipping deadlines are rapidly approaching.

Each year, the major package delivery carriers post the deadlines that a package or mail needs to be shipped out to arrive by Christmas Eve. The deadlines vary depending on the specific shipping method.

With the deluge of packages expected during the holidays, UPS tried to encourage shoppers in September to shop and ship packages earlier.

Meanwhile, to prepare for the rush of this year's holiday season, U.S. Postal Service (USPS) announced in November that its largest mail processing facility, located in Los Angeles, increased its daily processing capacity from 60 million to 88 million by deploying more than 600 package sorters.

USPS said that the 614 state-of-the-art package sorting machines, which were added over the past five years, allow it to handle more and larger packages than the legacy machines, and prepare it for the "expected surge in package volume for the holidays."

UPS

UPS Ground: Check the specific deadline online, as the ship-by date varies by location.

UPS 3 Day Select: The last day to ship for delivery by Christmas is Dec. 19, 2025.

UPS 2nd Day Air: The final shipping day for Christmas delivery is Dec. 22, 2025.

UPS Next Day Air: The last day to ship for Christmas arrival is Dec. 23, 2025.

FedEx

FedEx SameDay: The last day to ship for Christmas is Dec. 24 for same-day delivery options where available.

FedEx First Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight, FedEx Standard Overnight, and Extra Hours: The last day to ship using any of these overnight services is Dec. 23.

FedEx 2Day & FedEx 2Day AM: The final shipping day for FedEx 2Day services is Dec. 22.

FedEx Express Saver: The last day to ship FedEx Express Saver is Dec. 19.

FedEx Ground/ FedEx Home Delivery. Depending on how far your package must travel, the last day to ship is:

Five-day transit: The last day is Dec. 19.

The last day is Dec. 19. Four-day transit: The last day is Dec. 20.

The last day is Dec. 20. Three-day transit: The last day is Dec. 21.

The last day is Dec. 21. Two-day transit: The last day is Dec. 22.

The last day is Dec. 22. One-day transit: The last day is Dec. 23.

USPS

USPS Ground Advantage: The recommended last day to ship for delivery before Christmas is Dec. 17.

First-Class Mail: The recommended last day to send First-Class Mail is Dec. 17.

Priority Mail: The final recommended day to ship Priority Mail is Dec. 18.

Priority Mail Express: The last recommended day to send Priority Mail Express is Dec. 20.

USPS deadlines for Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and U.S. Territories:

USPS Ground Advantage: The recommended last day to ship is Dec. 16.

First-Class Mail: The recommended last day to send First-Class Mail is Dec. 17.

Priority Mail: The final recommended day to ship Priority Mail for expected delivery is Dec. 18.

Priority Mail Express: The last recommended day to send Priority Mail Express is Dec. 20.